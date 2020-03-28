Customer Leaves $10k Tip In Florida Restaurant After It Was Forced To Shut Amid COVID-19

An anonymous customer left a $10,000 tip in a US restaurant. This incident took place a day prior, when the state's governor ordered the closure of the Florida restaurant, to shut due to the coronavirus pandemic, as per reports. The customer had left $10,000 tip to be divided among the staff of the restaurant and it was evenly distributed amongst Skillets’ 20 staff with everyone receiving $500.

The proprietor of Skillets in Naples, Florida, Ross Edlund, mentioned on the Facebook web page of the restaurant that the gesture reveals there are nonetheless truly fantastic people in the world. Edlund reportedly said that they have an amazing Skillets family which extends to their guests as well and that he couldn't be happier to be a part of a community where this type of generosity exists.

Anonymous tip

Edlund further added that he doesn’t know who he was. Ross Edlund added that it was bizarre for him to see a customer leaving such a big amount of tip because they have regulars who have been coming in forever, and they are their friends but they don't always know their names. He reportedly said that his staff knows the faces of their customers, their orders, their favorite tables, but not exactly who they are.

Edlund, the owner of the Skillets restaurant, owns a total of 10 Skillets restaurants, from which, he had to lay off 90 per cent of his 200 employees. However, eight of his restaurants are still operating and offering takeout service with a skeleton staff, as per reports. While the entire world continues to be gripped in an envelope of fear and anticipation amid the coronavirus pandemic and nations continue to slide under the imposition of a lockdown, people have been advised to practice social distancing and work from home.

