US: Total COVID-19 Cases Cross 104,000, Death Stoll Stands At 1,704

US health officials reportedly said that there are over 104,256 cases of the novel coronavirus across the United States of America, whereas 1,704 deaths have been reported as per the Johns Hopkins University tracker, President Donald Trump, however, warned that the governors should be “appreciative” of the White House efforts. His latest comments come as the cases sharply steeped over the past few days in the US, and he announced a $2 trillion coronavirus economic stimulus package as crisis response.

According to the reports, President Trump has been voicing his frustration with the governors of the states, who he said in the press conference, have not recognized his tremendous efforts in response to the deadly pandemic. He was quoted saying by the leading US media outlets that Washington Governor Jay Inslee and Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, both Democrats have been critical of the White House’s actions to combat the emergency health crisis. He said that he urged Mike Pence “not to call” the governor of Washington, the administration would be wasting time with him. If the governors didn’t treat him right, he wasn’t going to call and discuss the crisis, Trump mentioned.

Read: 'The Batman' Halts Shoot Indefinitely Due To The Ongoing Coronavirus Outbreak

Read: WATCH: US President Trump Ignores social Distancing, Passes Pens To Key Coronavirus Staff

'Administration has done a great job'

Governor Jay Inslee took to Twitter to disregard President Trump’s remarks. He responded to Trump’s remarks in a tweet, saying he wasn’t going to allow personal attacks from the president distract him from his duties, which at this point was beating the coronavirus and protecting the Washington state. The political leaders across several states in the US have taken drastic measures by imposing the lockdown to slow the transmission rate of the disease, as per media reports. All public facilities and non-essential services have been shuttered and containment measures are applicable to millions of Americans.

Trump on March 27 pointed out in a media conference that his administration had done a great job for the state of Washington and he has taken good care of Michigan. He described Inslee as “a failed presidential candidate” who is constantly chirping and complaining, and that would be a nice way of saying it, he was quoted saying by US news outlets. He further criticized the Michigan governor saying that Michigan, all she does is, she has no idea what’s going on, and all she does is say that it was the federal government’s fault, he added. He told the news briefing that if the governor of New York Andrew Cuomo was asked about his efforts or the governor of new jersey, they would appreciate his response in slowing down the crisis.

Read: In Reversal, Trump Uses Defense Production Act For Coronavirus Aid

Read: "Coronavirus Vaccine Still 12 To 18 Months Away," Says WHO As Covid-19 Global Count Soars