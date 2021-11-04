Deepavali Day Act: US Lawmaker Introduces Bill To Declare Diwali A National Holiday

United States lawmakers led by Congresswoman Carolyn B Maloney from New York, introduced a bill on Wednesday to declare Diwali a national holiday in the country. The lawmaker announced the Deepavali Day Act in the House of Representatives. The historic legislation is being supported by a number of lawmakers including Indian-American Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi. Meanwhile, Krishnamoorthi also introduced a resolution in the US Congress to recognise the religious and historical significance of the festival of lights.

Making the landmark announcement of the Deepavali Day Act, Congresswoman Maloney said that celebrations like Diwali will help the US achieve the wish of becoming a beacon of happiness. “I'm very, very happy and excited to be introducing the Deepavali Day Act this week alongside members of the Congressional Indian caucus, which will enshrine Diwali into law as a federal holiday,” Maloney said at an event at the US Capitol as cited by PTI.

'Proud to celebrate the victory of light over darkness': Congresswoman Maloney

Maloney added that the festival of lights in 2021 symbolised the nation’s fight against COVID-19 and its journey out of the darkness caused by the pandemic.

“I am very proud to celebrate with you the victory of light over darkness, the triumph of good over evil and the pursuit of knowledge over ignorance as we do every day. It is truly appropriate that Diwali this year symbolises our nation's continuing journey out of the darkness of COVID-19,” she said.

“Celebrations like Diwali speak to the core of what we all desire for our nation to be a beacon of happiness, healing, learning and light and uncertain times. My colleagues, Indian-American community leaders and I believe that there is no better time to enshrine Diwali as a federal holiday than in the wake of this terrible dark pandemic,” Maloney added.

Congressman Gregory Meeks, Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, supported the legislation and said that American society must share the spirit of Diwali.

Indian-American Congressman backs Act

On Diwali, let us be the LIGHT we wish to see in the world. pic.twitter.com/0xhuMPbkJF — Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi (@CongressmanRaja) November 3, 2021

Meanwhile, Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi backed the move and said that the festival needs to be a federal hoiday. “On this holiday of Diwali, we should say, be the light you wish to see in the world. Be the light in your community that is needed to dispel the darkness. Be the light in this community that brings hope to the hopeless. Let us be the light that helps the last, the least and the last. That is what Diwali is about. And that is why Diwali needs to be a federal holiday,” Krishnamoorthi said, adding that Diwali is also about celebrating Indian-Americans.

(With agency inputs, Image: Twitter/Unsplash)