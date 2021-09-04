Delta Variant Not Responsible For Severe COVID Infections Among Children: CDC Research

Despite the soaring COVID-19 cases among children and adolescents in the United States, a recent study did not find any evidence that can prove that the highly contagious Delta variant causes more severe disease. According to the study, weekly COVID-19–associated hospitalisation rates among children and adolescents rose nearly five-fold during late June–mid-August 2021, coinciding with increased circulation of the highly transmissible SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant. However, the rate of hospitalised children and adolescents with severe disease were similar before and during the period of Delta predominance.

Delta did not cause more severe COVID-19 in children; CDC

The latest study found the hospitalisation rates were ten times higher among unvaccinated than among fully vaccinated adolescents. The study published in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) analysed that the cumulative incidence of COVID-19–associated hospitalisations was 49.7 per 1,00,000 children and adolescents from March 1, 2020–August 14, 2021. "The weekly COVID-19–associated hospitalisation rate per 1,00,000 children and adolescents during the week ending August 14, 2021; (1.4) was nearly five times the rate during the week ending June 26, 2021 (0.3); among children aged 0–4 years. The weekly hospitalisation during the week ending August 14, 2021, was nearly ten times that during the week ending June 26, 2021," noted the latest findings published on September 3.

Study stressed upon vaccination of eligible people, universal mask-wearing in schools

The researchers found the hospitalisation among unvaccinated adolescents (aged 12–17 years) was 10.1 times higher than fully vaccinated adolescents. The study claimed the proportions with indicators of severe disease (such as intensive care unit admission) after the Delta variant became predominant (June 20–July 31, 2021) were similar to those earlier in the pandemic (March 1, 2020–June 19, 2021). The study suggested the implementation of preventive measures to reduce the transmission of highly contagious variants. The study also stressed upon vaccination of eligible people, universal mask-wearing in schools and, recommended mask-wearing for children aged two years and above in indoor public spaces and child care centres.

"Our children are our future, and protecting their health and safety is our top priority. The recent data show COVID-19 cases, emergency room visits, and hospitalisations are much lower among kids in communities with higher vaccination rates," said CDC Director Rochelle Walensky in a tweet on Friday.

(Image Credit: PTI)

