Democrat Leader Quotes Harry Potter, Maya Angelou At Impeachment Trial; Internet Reacts

As the third impeachment trial in the history of the United States comes to an end with Republicans setting the stage for President Donald Trump's acquittal, Democratic Representatives turned to popular culture quotes to express their firm commitment and utmost sense of service to the American people. Rep Jason Crow quoted Albus Dumbledore from JK Rowling's Harry Potter series about the choices that make a difference, as the Democrat-led impeachment proceeds to collapse.

As reported by international media, Crow said, “Many of us in this room are parents. We all try to teach our kids the important lessons of life. One of those lessons is you won’t always be the strongest, you won’t always be the fastest, and you won’t always win. It’s in that spirit that hanging in my son’s room is a quote from ‘Harry Potter.' The quote is from Professor Dumbledore, who said, ‘It is our choices that show who we truly are, far more than our abilities.”

Crow quoted Maya Angelou

This wasn't the end, in order to sway Republicans before the final vote, Crow also quoted celebrated American poet, Maya Angelou while speaking against Trump and the choices he has made that have lead to his impeachment by the Congress. Democrats have accused US President of 'obstruction to Congress' and 'abuse of power' based on his dealings with his Ukrainian counterpart.

The Congressman for Colorado's 6th district said, “But what we have clearly shown the last few weeks, and what President Trump has shown us the past few years, is that this promise flows only one way. As Maya Angelou said, ‘When someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time.”

After the speech was aired, praises for poured in for Crow.

Albus Dumbledore just became the first openly-gay fictional wizard to be quoted on the floor of the U.S. Senate during the impeachment trial of Donald Trump. Lots of history being made today, folks. — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) February 3, 2020

I did not expect Professor Dumbledore to be quoted in the Senate impeachment trial ... but it just happened. — Jonathan Karl (@jonkarl) February 3, 2020

And Dumbledore makes it into the official impeachment transcript. pic.twitter.com/DqsSp5vyQT — Kristin Wilson (@kristin__wilson) February 3, 2020

So, I'm at the dentist and the impeachment trial is on. My ears perked BECAUSE Jason Crow quoted Dumbledore. Guys. That quote made it to history. US history. Omg. — Dawn Araiza (@I_AmEnough) February 3, 2020

Did... did Jason Crow quote Dumbledore into the impeachment trial record? — Kait (@ClevelandKait) February 3, 2020

House Manager Rep. Jason Crow just dropped a Dumbledore quote during his closing argument of President Trump's impeachment trial.



Sir, you now have my attention. #impeachment #harrypotter #dumbledore — Lauren Lantry (@lantrylauren) February 3, 2020

