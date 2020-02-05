Union Budget
Democrat Leader Quotes Harry Potter, Maya Angelou At Impeachment Trial; Internet Reacts

US News

Rep Jason Crow quoted Albus Dumbledore from Harry Potter about the choices that make a difference, as the Democrat-led impeachment proceeds to collapse

Written By Aanchal Nigam | Mumbai | Updated On:
Democrat

As the third impeachment trial in the history of the United States comes to an end with Republicans setting the stage for President Donald Trump's acquittal, Democratic Representatives turned to popular culture quotes to express their firm commitment and utmost sense of service to the American people. Rep Jason Crow quoted Albus Dumbledore from JK Rowling's Harry Potter series about the choices that make a difference, as the Democrat-led impeachment proceeds to collapse. 

As reported by international media, Crow said, “Many of us in this room are parents. We all try to teach our kids the important lessons of life. One of those lessons is you won’t always be the strongest, you won’t always be the fastest, and you won’t always win. It’s in that spirit that hanging in my son’s room is a quote from ‘Harry Potter.' The quote is from Professor Dumbledore, who said, ‘It is our choices that show who we truly are, far more than our abilities.”

Read - Takeaways From State Of The Union: Economy Not Impeachment

Crow quoted Maya Angelou

This wasn't the end, in order to sway Republicans before the final vote, Crow also quoted celebrated American poet, Maya Angelou while speaking against Trump and the choices he has made that have lead to his impeachment by the Congress. Democrats have accused US President of 'obstruction to Congress' and 'abuse of power' based on his dealings with his Ukrainian counterpart. 

The Congressman for Colorado's 6th district said, “But what we have clearly shown the last few weeks, and what President Trump has shown us the past few years, is that this promise flows only one way. As Maya Angelou said, ‘When someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time.”

After the speech was aired, praises for poured in for Crow. 

Read -  US President Donald Trump Set To Deliver State Of The Union Address Amid Impeachment Trial

Read - McConnell Blasts Impeachment, Will Vote To Acquit Trump

Read - US President Donald Trump Set To Deliver State Of The Union Address Amid Impeachment Trial

Published:
COMMENT
