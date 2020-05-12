Democratic Frontrunner Joe Biden & DNC's Fundraiser Amasses $60M In April To Battle Trump

Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden's campaign stated that along with the Democratic National Committee (DNC), it had jointly raised more than $60 million in April, giving a boost as the campaign enters the final six months before the Presidential elections in November.

Increasing campaign funds

In a statement via email, Biden wrote, "The trust you all have put in me as your presumptive nominee is humbling. So I’m proud to announce that for the month of April, we raised $60.5 million between my campaign and the Democratic National Committee. And the average online donation to my campaign was only $32.63.”

Biden's campaign lacked resources in February was facing a severe financial crunch, but after impressive performances in the Primaries, his campaign garnered a lot of support and over the last few weeks, became the front runner after multiple other campaigners such as Sen. Bernie Sanders, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, etc.

The campaign said in a statement that its average April donation was $32.63, “showing continued grassroots strength even in this time of crisis.” It has recently announced a number of hires, a sign of a newly secure financial position.

Biden has been holding multiple virtual rallies due to coronavirus etc and has been staying in his Delaware house amid efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus. But he held a virtual roundtable on May 7 with more than a dozen African American leaders in Jacksonville, including Rep. Al Lawson.

The former vice president was recently asked about his promises to build on the Obama administration’s signature health law — rather than embrace universal insurance coverage under the “Medicare for All” program that dominated debate during the Democratic primary. Biden noted that he was working with Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and other top progressives to find ways to expand health care coverage, but to do so in ways that wouldn’t require so much additional government spending.

