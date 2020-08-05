Democratic Lawmakers Write To Trump Adminsitration Over H-1B Visa Restrictions

Group of senior Democratic lawmakers have united to urge the White House to exempt healthcare workers from the temporary suspension of the entry of certain workers from other countries. This came after US President Donald Trump on August 3 signed an executive order preventing federal agencies from contracting or subcontracting foreign workers and mainly those on H-1B visa from hiring. Just over a month ago, the US government suspended the H-1B visas along with other types of foreign work visas until the end of 2020 to protect American workers ahead of presidential elections.

The reasoning that Trump administration has given for the move is that it takes away the jobs for American citizens who require additional support due to the coronavirus situation in the country. The H-1B visa is basically a non-immigrant visa that allows American companies to hire foreign employers in special occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise.

Raising the issue through a letter, the Democratic lawmakers wrote to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf and Labour Secretary Eugene Scalia, saying that the restrictions introduced in June have severely impacted the healthcare in the United States and particularly for the rural and minority communities that are dependent on immigrant doctors.

The Trump administration-imposed restriction of non-immigrant visas, even though exempt the individuals who are currently working for the coronavirus research and COVID-19 cure, Democratic lawmakers believe that it is still highly barring the supply of health care workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. This, according to them, puts the life of a greater number of US citizens at risk.

Dems says Americans' life at risk

According to reports, the letter was signed by House Judiciary Committee Jerrold Nadler, House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal and House Subcommittee on Immigration and Citizenship Chairwoman Zoe Lofgren. They also said that to contain the coronavirus outbreak, it is essential for the US to be equipped with a health workforce to look after the increasing number of patients and mitigate spread.

“Without an adequate health and research workforce, we risk the unnecessary loss of more lives and further obstacles to our economic recovery,” the letter said.

It added, “As such, we urge you to recommend that the President modify Proclamation 10052 to exempt all health workers and researchers from the suspension on entry because they all serve the national interest.”

(With PTI inputs)