Democrats Call For Congressional Hearings On Mail Delays Ahead Of US Polls

Top US Democrats have called on Postmaster General, appointed by President Donald Trump, to testify before Congress on the changes that have slowed mail delivery across the country. Trump has been opposing mail-in ballot for the presidential elections scheduled in November and the recent cost-cutting, kicked off by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, has triggered fears that the move is aimed at holding up mail-in ballots.

Democrats including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer called for hearing at Congress over “sweeping and dangerous” operational changes at the Postal Service that are slowing the mail. In a joint statement, the Democrats said that Trump has explicitly stated his intention to manipulate the Postal Service to deny eligible voters access to the ballot in pursuit of his own re-election.

'Acting as Trump's accomplice'

The leaders accused DeJoy, a Trump mega-donor, of acting as an accomplice in the President’s campaign to “cheat in the election” with sweeping operational changes, degrading delivery standards and delaying the mail. They highlighted the Postal Service warning which said the ballots may be disenfranchised in 46 states and in Washington, D.C. due to continued delays.

“This constitutes a grave threat to the integrity of the election and to our very democracy. As House and Senate Democrats continue to respond urgently to address the sabotage of the Postal Service, House and Senate Republicans have been missing in action,” they continued.

The Congressional hearing will examine the sweeping operational and organisational changes at the Postal Service that experts warn could potentially impair the rights of eligible Americans to cast their votes through the mail. The Democrats emphasised that the Postmaster General and top Postal Service leadership must answer to the Congress and the American people as to why they are pushing these “dangerous new policies”.

“Today, Senate Democrats are calling on Chairman Ron Johnson to immediately begin vigorous and urgently-needed oversight by first holding a hearing with Postmaster General DeJoy and USPS Board of Governors Chairman Duncan as soon as next week,” the statement read.

