Taylor Swift Slams Donald Trump Over Postal Service Funding Ahead Of US Elections 2020

Taylor Swift has called out US President Donald Trump on social media yet again, this time for threatening to withhold funding from the US Postal Service ahead of the upcoming presidential elections.

According to reports, many experts and observers believe that Trump is purposefully withholding funding from the Postal Service in order to delay the expected surge of Mail-in ballots that will come in November.

Read: Taylor Swift's 5 Top Viewed Songs On YouTube From Her Eighth Studio Album Folklore

Swift slams Trump

Earlier, the 30-yr-od pop icon took to social media following reports about Trump mulling over withholding billions in coronavirus aid from the US Postal Service. On August 15, Taylor Swift in a tweet urged Americans to request an early ballot.

The Lovers singer also slammed Trump administration over the COVID-19 crisis in the United States and said that the pandemic had worsened to a degree that the country has become the epicentre of the virus. She said that Trump was trying to take advantage of this pandemic and strip Americans of their right to vote.

Donald Trump’s ineffective leadership gravely worsened the crisis that we are in and he is now taking advantage of it to subvert and destroy our right to vote and vote safely. Request a ballot early. Vote early. — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 15, 2020

Trump’s calculated dismantling of USPS proves one thing clearly: He is WELL AWARE that we do not want him as our president. He’s chosen to blatantly cheat and put millions of Americans’ lives at risk in an effort to hold on to power. — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 15, 2020

Read: Trump Says He Could Exert Pressure On More Chinese Companies After ByteDance

Swift has been vocal against the Trump administration and US President in the past; back in May, Swift had called out Trump for suggesting that violent action should be taken against the protesters in Minnesota. That tweet later went on to become the Swift’s most liked tweet and garnered over a million likes on the social media platform.

After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence? ‘When the looting starts the shooting starts’??? We will vote you out in November. @realdonaldtrump — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 29, 2020

Recently, Taylor Swift also tweeted in support of Kamala Harris after presumptive Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden announced the California Senator as his running mate and first female contender for Vice-President of the United States.

Trump to fund Postal service under certain conditions

US President Donald Trump has stated that he is willing to allocate billions of dollars towards the funding of the US Postal Service as a part of the coronavirus relief package if the Democrats are prepared to make concessions on White House priorities. According to reports, the announcement was made by Donald Trump during a news conference.

Read: Robert Trump, Younger Brother Of President Donald Trump, Dies In New York Hospital

Read: Donald Trump Willing To Fund Postal Service, Under Certain Conditions

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.