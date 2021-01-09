Democrats Set To Introduce Impeachment Article Against Donald Trump: Report

In the aftermath of Capitol breach, US Democrats are now planning to introduce an article of impeachment against incumbent president Donald Trump for his role in the failed invasion. According to a report by BBC, the democrats are set to initiate “incitement of insurrection” in the House of Representatives on January 11. If the article is successfully invoked, it would mark the first time that for an American president would face impeachment twice in his career.

This morning, @SenSchumer and I placed a call to Vice President Pence to urge him to invoke the 25th Amendment which would allow the Vice President and a majority of the Cabinet to remove the President. We have not yet heard back from the Vice President. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) January 8, 2021

The President’s dangerous acts necessitate his immediate removal from office. We look forward to hearing from the Vice President as soon as possible and to receiving a positive answer as to whether he and the Cabinet will honor their oath to the Constitution and to Americans. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) January 8, 2021

Demanding Trump’s resignation, House speaker and staunch critic of the incumbent leader, Nancy Pelosi warned that she would move forward with the impeachment if Trump did not vacate his position immediately. Meanwhile, President-elect Joe Biden asserted that although impeachment was on Congress to decide, he for a “long period of time” thought that Trump wasn’t fit for the position. Democrats have accused the Republican leader of “gravely endangering” the security of the US, “integrity of the democratic system,” hindering peaceful transition of power and jeopardising coordinated branch of government. However, the White House has the impeachment as a "politically motivated" move that would "only serve to further divide our great country".

Capitol Seige

On Wednesday afternoon, thousands of Trump supporters broke barricades outside the Capitol, and marched into the building. Scaling walls using scaffolding and breaking windows to enter the building. Inside the building, rioters banged on doors, trying to push through doors and fought with police. As per reports, by 2 PM, Capitol Police ordered all staff, reporters and nearby senators into the Senate chamber, which was sealed off and put on lockdown. Visuals from inside the Capitol show the rioters inside US Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office, inside the Congress and Senate Hall as police officers deployed tear gas inside the building. After the building was secured, at least four people have died, 52 have been arrested and over a dozen police officers have been injured.

The unprecedented turn of events created havoc and was condemmned by world leader. Now most senior members of Trump’s cabinet are discussing his removal from the office even nearly 13 days before his tenure gets over. The outgoing Republican leader called for the restoration of peace in the country and said the US will always be a nation with ‘law and order’.

