'Destabilising And Aggressive': US Slams China Over Activities In South China Sea

The United States has slammed China for its military activities in the disputed South China Sea and said that recent moves by Beijing reflect a continued attempt of People’s Liberation Army (PLA) to use force as a “tool to intimidate or coerce those operating in international waters and airspace”.The US Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM) in a statement said that the Chinese military’s developments in the past week in the South China Sea “at no time” posed any threat to American Navy aircraft carrier strike group in the region.

"The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group closely monitored all People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) and Air Force (PLAAF) activity, and at no time did they pose a threat to US Navy ships, aircraft, or sailors," the US military's Pacific Command said in a statement.

As per news agency ANI report, INDOPACOM spokesperson, US Navy Captain Mike Kafka said on January 29 that China’s actions are also the latest example of “aggressive and destabilising” actions by its military. He said, “These actions reflect a continued PLA attempt to use its military as a tool to intimidate or coerce those operating in international waters and airspace, to include their neighbours and those with competing territorial claims.” INDOPACOM reportedly said that the US would continue to operate in any area where it is permitted by the international law.

The U.S. has a persistent military presence and routinely operates throughout the Indo-Pacific, including the waters and airspace surrounding the South China Sea and East China Sea, just as we have approached the region for the past 240 years. Our operations are a continued demonstration of our willingness to support a free and open Indo-Pacific for all nations under international law," he added.

China address military activities

Meanwhile, on being asked about the air force activity by China near the island, Chinese Defence Military spokesperson Wu Qian said that Taiwan is an inseparable part of China. He also touted the military activity near the island as “necessary actions” to address the current situation in the Taiwan strait and “safeguard” national security. But, Chinese incursions had coincided with a US carrier battle group entering the disputed South China Sea to promote “freedom of seas”.

