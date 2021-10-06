Diplomacy Is 'best Path' To Counter Iranian Threat, US NSA Sullivan Tells Israel

Diplomacy is the best path to curb the expansion of Iranian Nuclear Programmes, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday, reiterating President Joe Biden’s preference for negotiations over retaliatory actions. His remarks came as he hosted his Israeli counterpart Dr Eyal Hulata and a ‘high-level Israeli delegation’ in the White House. It is imperative to note that both the countries have jointly formed the ‘US-Israel Strategic Group’ to counter Iran.

During the meet, both sides discussed various issues, including stability and security in the region. Sullivan also reassured Washington’s commitment to helping Israel in combating threats. It is worth mentioning that since the formation of the state of Israel, it has constantly been subjected to attacks launched from its neighbouring states- majorly Iran, Lebanon, Syria and Jordan. Sullivan explained that this administration believes diplomacy is the best path to achieve that goal, while also noting that the President has made clear that if diplomacy fails, the United States is prepared to turn to other options. The National Security Advisors agreed to maintain an open and constructive dialogue and to expand the close coordination between their respective interagency teams on vital issues impacting Israel’s national security and regional stability, according to a White House release.

Great to meet with Israeli National Security Advisor Eyal Hulata and reaffirm the strength of the U.S.-Israel partnership. An excellent discussion of global and regional challenges and opportunities facing our two countries. pic.twitter.com/yONjXMmoom — Jake Sullivan (@JakeSullivan46) October 6, 2021

Meanwhile, the Islamic Republic also pushed forwards for negotiations on the JCPOA deal. Earlier this week, it said that it foresees talks with world powers aimed at reviving its nuclear deal resuming by early November, Saeed Khatibzadeh, a spokesman for the country's foreign ministry said. Negotiations on the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) first hit a snag in June and since then, it has been a limbo. Interestingly, Israel recently touted a ‘Plan B’ to put a stop to Iran’s nuclear operations in case talks fail.

'Rotten deal'

The deal, signed in 2015 between Iran and other major world powers, including the United States, France, Britain, China, Russia, and Germany (P5+1), saw Washington lifting economic sanctions against Tehran. In return, the Islamic Republic agreed to bring down its uranium enrichment programme. However, Donald Trump withdrew the US from the pact in 2018, calling the structure of the deal "rotten". The Islamic Republic then retaliated by ending its compliance with the deal. As of now, six talks have been held in an attempt to revive the controversial nuclear pact, but despite US President Joe Biden vowing to resume the pact at the earliest, negotiations continue to be in limbo.

Image: jakeSullivan46/Twitter