Disney Announces Mandatory Vaccination For All On-site US Employees Against COVID-19

Amid the surge in Covid cases, Disney said on Friday that it is making vaccination mandatory for all its on-site and non-union hourly employees in the United States. It also said that all the new employees would need to be fully vaccinated before beginning their employment. As per reports, Disney stated, "Employees who aren't already vaccinated and are working on-site will have 60 days from today to complete their protocols and any employees still working from home will need to provide verification of vaccination prior to their return, with certain limited exceptions."

Disney announced this mandatory vaccination drive when major tech companies like Alphabet Inc's Google, Uber Technologies Inc, and Facebook Inc also said earlier this week that all the US employees must be vaccinated to step into offices. Further, Disney said in a statement,

"Vaccines are the best tool we all have to help control this global pandemic and protect our employees."

Earlier this week, Disney also announced that the guests at the US theme parks need to wear masks indoors because new cases and hospitalizations are surging in Florida. These announcements come after the federal Centers for Disease Control changed course on masking guidelines. It stated that the agency has received new information about the spreading ability of Delta variants among vaccinated people.

Walmart revised COVID-19 rules amid a surge in Delta variant cases

Walmart and Disney both have revised the COVID-19 guidelines due to an increase in Delta variant cases. Walmart, earlier, scrapped rules to wear a mask in the store. However, in its statement on Friday, it reiterated that all employees have to wear facemasks at stores in areas of the US with high COVID-19 transmission rates. The world's largest retailer also mentioned that it would put up signs outside stores to 'strongly encourage' customers to wear facemasks in the store premises. The retailer based in Bentonville, Arkansas, has also mentioned revision of its mask policy for its employees working clubs, distribution facilities, and warehouses as well, the Associated Press reported. The employees would need to wear facemasks even if they are vaccinated.

