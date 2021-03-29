'Do You Miss Me Yet?': Trump Slams China, Iran And Biden At A Mar-a-Lago Wedding; Watch

Former US President Donald Trump crashed a wedding reception at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, where he made a speech about China, Iran and his successor Joe Biden. Trump used the opportunity to make a fiery speech against the US' adversaries and Biden's foreign and domestic policies. Trump attacked the Biden administration on scores of issues, including Washington's new Iran policy and a rise in the influx of migrants from the southern border.

"How are we dealing with Iran? We were ready to make a deal, they were ready to do anything, they would have done anything. And this guy [Biden] goes and drops the sanctions and then he says we'd like to negotiate now. We're not dealing with the US now. They don't want to deal with that stuff," Trump says in the two-and-a-half-minute video, which was originally shared by TMZ. READ | Former Trump adviser takes prominent role in voting battle

Joe Biden administration has been exploring ways to restore the 2015 nuclear deal signed by Iran and other major world powers, which was abandoned by former Donald Trump who reimposed the sanctions. Iran had back then retaliated by breaching the terms of the deal in a step by step response. Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has reiterated several times that the United States must "lift all sanctions" if Washington wants Tehran's return to its commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal.

And now China does the same thing. They never treated us that way. What happened a few days ago was terrible,” Trump further added in the video. READ | Trump defends Capitol rioters, says there was 'zero threat'

'Do you miss me yet?'

Trump also took the opportunity to suggest that the US Presidential election was rigged in favour of Joe Biden, an unfounded claim he has been making since he lost the polls in November 2020. “They said get 66 million votes, sir, and the election is over. I got 75 million votes, and you saw what happened. At 10.30 pm in the evening, all of a sudden, they said that's a strange thing, why are they closing up certain places. There's a lot of things happening right now,” Trump said.

#Florida | Former President Donald #Trump wandered into a wedding reception being held at Mar-a-Lago but instead of toasting the happy couple proceeded to run through a laundry list of his own personal grievances. https://t.co/XX0aOs8JrK pic.twitter.com/5IYAAzYiPV — Atlantide (@Atlantide4world) March 28, 2021

At one point in the video, Trump even asks the crowd if they missed him yet. “And I just say, do you miss me yet?” Trump asks as the crowd erupts in cheer and loud noises. Trump then thank the couple for having him at the wedding. The footage of Donald Trump’s wedding speech is going viral on social media. Footage of the bride, talking about Donald Trump's speech, is also going viral on social media. In the short clip, the woman shows her ring and says she just got married and Donald Trump is speaking at her reception, adding "I don't know why?"

Donald Trump crashed our wedding at Mar-a-Lago!!! That’s MY president!!! ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸ðŸ’ªðŸ’•ðŸ’’ðŸ‘°‍â™€ï¸ðŸ¤µ‍â™‚ï¸ðŸ¤µ‍â™‚ï¸ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸ pic.twitter.com/QzTYjqM917 — blaire erskine (@blaireerskine) March 29, 2021

