Donald J Trump Calls Out Mike Bloomberg For Latest Ad, Says He's 'wasting Money'

US News

United States President Donald J. Trump called out his rival in White House race for 2020, Mike Bloomberg on February 2 for 'wasting money' on advertisements.

Updated On:
Donald J. Trump

United States President Donald Trump called out his rival in White House race for 2020, Mike Bloomberg on February 2 for 'wasting money' on advertisements. Bloomberg targetted Trump in his latest advertisement for his 2020 Democratic presidential campaign. However, it might have got under Trump's skin as he not only slammed the Democrats, yet again for 'not wanting justice' but said that 'Mini Mike' is also the part of Fake News.

Read - Donald Trump's Decision-making Clear On Ukraine Aid In Emails, Admits White House: Reports

According to the US President, Bloomberg 'is going nowhere' but just 'wasting' his money but getting into the Democratic National Committee to interfere with another presidential candidate, 'Crazy Bernie'. While Trump thinks that Bloomberg is negotiating to get into Democratic debates and have the right to stand, Senator Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden have reportedly grabbed headlines before Iowa caucuses. 

Read -  Trump Administration Rejects California’s Health Care Tax

Bloomberg's ad

As the Mayor of New York City, Bloomberg had hired Trump to build a golf course. However, in the latest ad, the Democratic presidential candidate addressed the criticism he faced regarding the same. In the short clip, Bloomberg has also included some 'hilarious' images of Trump playing golf. One of the images also shows the Republican US President climbing a hill at a golf course on all fours. 

Read - Doctor Confronts US VP Mike Pence Over Trump Administration's Announced Cuts To Medicaid

Read - AP FACT CHECK: Trump On Democrats, Impeachment And Cows

Published:
COMMENT
