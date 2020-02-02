Donald J Trump Calls Out Mike Bloomberg For Latest Ad, Says He's 'wasting Money'

United States President Donald Trump called out his rival in White House race for 2020, Mike Bloomberg on February 2 for 'wasting money' on advertisements. Bloomberg targetted Trump in his latest advertisement for his 2020 Democratic presidential campaign. However, it might have got under Trump's skin as he not only slammed the Democrats, yet again for 'not wanting justice' but said that 'Mini Mike' is also the part of Fake News.

According to the US President, Bloomberg 'is going nowhere' but just 'wasting' his money but getting into the Democratic National Committee to interfere with another presidential candidate, 'Crazy Bernie'. While Trump thinks that Bloomberg is negotiating to get into Democratic debates and have the right to stand, Senator Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden have reportedly grabbed headlines before Iowa caucuses.

Mini Mike is part of the Fake News. They are all working together. In fact, Bloomberg isn’t covering himself (too boring to do), or other Dems. Only Trump. That sounds fair! It’s all the Fake News Media, and that’s why nobody believes in them any more. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 2, 2020

Many of the ads you are watching were paid for by Mini Mike Bloomberg. He is going nowhere, just wasting his money, but he is getting the DNC to rig the election against Crazy Bernie, something they wouldn’t do for @CoryBooker and others. They are doing it to Bernie again, 2016. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 2, 2020

Bloomberg's ad

As the Mayor of New York City, Bloomberg had hired Trump to build a golf course. However, in the latest ad, the Democratic presidential candidate addressed the criticism he faced regarding the same. In the short clip, Bloomberg has also included some 'hilarious' images of Trump playing golf. One of the images also shows the Republican US President climbing a hill at a golf course on all fours.

There's only one job I'd ever trust Trump to do, and it's not the one he has now. pic.twitter.com/x7TJ5mkaaF — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) January 31, 2020

