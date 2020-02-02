Donald Trump's Decision-making Clear On Ukraine Aid In Emails, Admits White House: Reports

Hours after Senate voted against calling witnesses in the United States President Donald Trump's impeachment trial, White House admitted on January 31 that there are nearly two dozen emails that disclose POTUS' involvement in withholding military assistance for Ukraine and therefore, it is blocked. American media reports stated that filing by Justice Department was released on late Friday, is also the first time Trump administration has acknowledged that proof exists that US President was involved in the dealings of aid with the Ukrainian government but will remain confidential.

Trump's phone call with his Ukrainian counterpart remains the centre of the trial against him and Democrats have impeached him on accusations that his administration withheld security aid nearly worth $400 million in order to pressurize the Ukrainian government to start an investigation against Trump's political rival Joe Biden.

However, even though for several months the US President has dismissed the entire impeachment against him as 'hoax' and 'sham', a lawyer with the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) have written to the court that emails exchanged in the administration exist between June and September 2019.

The recent revelation by media reports also stated that internal discussions included the US President, US Vice President and other immediate advisors of Trump. Furthermore, the internal discussions regarding the aid for Ukraine are called 'POTUS follow-up' and have been kept confidential. This filing was reportedly in response to a freedom of information request for documents related to the withheld Ukraine aid.

Presidential communications privilege

But OMB's deputy general counsel Heather Walsh reportedly said in a court filing cited by US media that emails reveal Trump's decision making about the scope, duration, and purpose of holding military assistance. She also added that disclosure of such documents that are identified as subject to presidential communications privilege 'in this case' would risk the quality of information and advice for Trump.

Meanwhile, Senate also defeated an attempt by Democrats to subpoena documents and witnesses which reportedly could have revealed more about the actions of US President which made Congress impeach him on charges; obstruction to Congress and abuse of power. According to reports, the Senate has now set the stage to acquit Trump on February 5.

