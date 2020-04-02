The Debate
Donald Trump Accuses Iran Of Plotting Attack On US, Warns About 'heavy Price'

US News

Launching a scathing attack on Iran, United States President Donald Trump on April 1 accused the Islamic Republic of planning an attack on US troops and assets

Donald Trump accuses Iran of plotting an attack on US, warns of consequences

Launching a scathing attack on Iran, United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday, April 1, accused the Islamic Republic of planning an attack on US troops and assets in Iraq. Taking to Twitter, the American leader warned Iran that they would pay a "heavy price" in case of an attack.

Read: Fact Check: Did Donald Trump Send 18 Tonnes Of PPE To China?

Read: COVID-19: Donald Trump Asked To Suspend H-1B Visa Programme Amid Crisis

Recent US-Iran Tensions

This comes after a short period of calm in long-standing US-Iran tensions. In the latest series of attacks, the United Stated in January had launched an airstrike near Baghdad International Airport, killing popular Iranian General Qasem Soleimani along with nine others.

In retaliation, Iran was quick to launch military operations against the US and fired numerous ballistic missiles at Iraqi bases housing US troops. However, one of the missiles also hit a Ukrainian jetliner and killed all 176 onboard, for which the Islamic nation faced global condemnation.

Read: Despite Grim Projections, Trump Resists National Quarantine

Pompeo hints at easing sanctions

Trump's word of war against Iran comes as a complete turnabout to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's earlier statement. Pompeo on Tuesday, March 31, mentioned possibilities of the United States considering easing down its sanctions on Iran amid the coronavirus pandemic. 

Iran has reported 47,593 cases of the deadly virus with 3,036 cases of death. Previously, the US  had imposed sanctions on Iran after President Trump abandoned Tehran’s 2015 multilateral deal in a bid to limit the Islamic nation's nuclear program.

Read: Trump: Early UK Virus Plan Would Be 'catastrophic'

Image Credits: AP

