Donald Trump After Senate Acquittal: 'They Did Everything Possible To Destroy Us'

As impeachment trial ended with the acquittal of US President Donald Trump, he said at 68th Annual National Prayer Breakfast on February 6 that he suffered 'terrible ordeal' in the entire process. Democrats had accused the US President of 'abuse of power' and 'obstruction to Congress' and impeached him in December, however, Republican-led Senate has acquitted Trump of both charges with 52-48 on the first article of impeachment and 53-47 on the second article of impeachment.

Further deepening the partisan rift, Trump has also said that opponents did 'everything possible to destroy us'. The US President had reportedly mounted pressure on his Ukrainian counterpart to start investigation against his political rival in exchange of military assistance. However, the impeachment had since then took a partisan approach with White House declaring at the beginning of the Senate trial that Trump 'will be exonerated'.

LIVE: President @realDonaldTrump at the National Prayer Breakfast https://t.co/cEydNqDSBs — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 6, 2020

Only one Republican voted against Trump

Two-thirds of 'guilty' votes were required to convict only the third US President to face an impeachment trial, however, he was acquitted majority votes. Even though all Republicans voted in Trump's favour, there was only one Senator from the party who chose to vote against the US President.

The 2012 Presidential candidate, Mitt Romney had announced his decision to vote for Trump's conviction hours before the voting took place. The Utah Senator further called out the US President's actions and reportedly said that he performed 'most abusive' and 'destructive violation of oath of office'. Earlier, as the impeachment trial had only just begun, Romney had said that he 'feels a deep sense of responsibility to the Constitution'.

Since Trump has been acquitted, Romney has faced a fresh backlash from his party members, with Donald Trump Jr saying that he is not 'principled' and 'he never has been'. The special assistant to US President, Steven Cheung called Romney a 'loser for life'. The US President, himself called Romney as 'failed presidential candidate'.

Had failed presidential candidate @MittRomney devoted the same energy and anger to defeating a faltering Barack Obama as he sanctimoniously does to me, he could have won the election. Read the Transcripts! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 6, 2020

