White House Claims 'full Vindication' After Senate Acquits Trump In Impeachment Trial

White House said on Wednesday that the United States President Donald Trump had got ‘full vindication and exoneration’ in his impeachment trial, reported international media. This comes after the President was acquitted of all charges following his impeachment trial.

'Where is the retribution?'

Following the Senate acquittal "the President is pleased to put this latest chapter of shameful behaviour by the Democrats in the past," spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said while speaking to reporters. She, however also accused the democrats of influencing the upcoming presidential elections and also asking for retribution.

Trump was acquitted of all charges on both articles of impeachment by the US Senate, ending a long and controversial trial on Wednesday (local time). The result means that President Trump will remain in office for the rest of his term as the President and will fight for a second term during the Presidential elections which will be held in November this year.

President Trump was facing impeachment charges on two Articles - abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. He was acquitted 52-48 on the first article of impeachment and 53-47 on the second article of impeachment. He was impeached by the US House of Representatives in December. Two-thirds of “guilty” votes would have been needed to convict and remove Trump from office.

Wednesday's outcome followed months of remarkable impeachment proceedings, from Speaker Nancy Pelosi's House to Mitch McConnell's Senate, reflecting the nation's unrelenting partisan divide three years into the Trump presidency.

Meanwhile, Trump said that he will make a public statement on Thursday (local time) at noon after his acquittal in the impeachment trial by the Senate. Taking to Twitter, US President wrote: "I will be making a public statement tomorrow at 12:00 pm from the White House to discuss our country's VICTORY on the impeachment Hoax!" Before the tweet about the formal statement, Trump had shared a montage depicting a fake cover of Time magazine declaring him president for 'forever'.