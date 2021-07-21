Donald Trump Ally Tom Barrack Detained In LA, Charged With Illegally Lobbying For UAE

Tom Barrack, a close ally of former President Donald Trump, was charged on Tuesday, July 20, with illegal foreign lobbying on behalf of the United Arab Emirates (UAE). It was an effort to influence the foreign policy positions of both the 2016 Trump presidential campaign and the subsequent incoming administration, according to federal prosecutors in Brooklyn.

According to CNN, Barrack was accused with operating as an agent of the UAE between April 2016 and April 2018 in a seven-count indictment. He was also charged with giving false statements to federal law enforcement authorities and obstruction of justice. Both took advantage of Barrack's position as a senior outside adviser to the Trump campaign to "advance the interests of and provide intelligence to the UAE while simultaneously failing to notify the Attorney General that their actions were taken at the direction of senior UAE officials," reported CNN.

Barrack's "Secret weapon" - Alshahhi

According to the accusations, Barrack had direct and indirect contact with UAE high leadership, and he referred to Alshahhi as the UAE's "secret weapon" for promoting the UAE's foreign policy agenda in America. Barrack and Grimes appeared in court for the first time in Los Angeles, where they were both ordered detained by US Magistrate Judge Patricia Donahue.

According to local tabloids, federal prosecutors described Barrack as "an extremely wealthy and powerful individual with substantial ties to Lebanon, the UAE, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia," as well as access to a private plane, in a court document. Several instances of the defendants allegedly promoting the UAE's goals to the Trump campaign are cited in the indictment. According to the indictment, Barrack incorporated wording complimenting the UAE into a campaign speech about US energy policy in May 2016, then delivered an early draft of the address to Alshahhi to give to UAE authorities.

In 2016 and 2017, UAE officials sent talking points to Barrack, Alshahhi, and Grimes for Barrack's TV appearances in which he pushed the UAE's interests. According to the accusations, after one presentation, Barrack emailed Alshahhi, "I nailed it... for the home team," referring to the UAE rather than the United States. Following Trump's election victory in 2016, the defendants reportedly continued to promote UAE interests to UAE officials.

After meeting with senior UAE government officials in December 2016, Barrack instructed Grimes and Alshahhi to prepare a list of US foreign policy priorities for the first 100 days, six months, year, and four years of the incoming administration. The charges allege that Barrack used a dedicated cell phone with a secure message program to communicate with senior UAE officials. Meanwhile, CNN reported that the UAE embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the situation.

