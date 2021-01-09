Donald Trump & Team POTUS 'party' Moments Before Capitol Riots; Video Surfaces Online

After the siege of Capitol Hill in the US capital Washington DC by the supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump shocked the entire world, a video of the President at a 'party' hours before the riots has surfaced online. The video shows Donald Trump's sons Donald Trump Junior and Eric, daughter Ivanka Trump, advisor Kimberly Guilfoyle and other senior officials including White House chief of staff Mark Meadows in a makeshift tent.

Do not tell me Trump did not know what was going on yesterday during the Terrorist attack. Here he is watching it live. In the next video Junior literally encourages the rioters and claims as "Their Own" NOT Fascist ANTIFA pic.twitter.com/7jp4ZAmSTp #CapitolRiots #25thAmendmentNow — REESUS PATRIOT™💙 (@ReesusP) January 7, 2021

At the beginning of the video, they can be seen observing the crowd gathered around Capitol Hill on the monitors installed in the tent. Later in the clip, Donald Trump Junior turns the camera to himself and Kimberly Guilfoyle, where the 2 can be seen urging Trump supporters to 'fight' and 'do the right thing'. Trump Jr is also seen thanking his father's supporters for their 'love and support'. While addressing the supporters he said, "after this, we are going to walk down, and I will be there with you."

Video of Donald Trump & his team at party emerges

This video which has now gone viral on social media seems to be recorded right before Donald Trump addressed the gathered crowd and urged them to 'fight' and to 'take back our country', as he promised to join them. Ahead of the Capitol siege, the President while addressing the crowd said, "we are going to walk down to the Capitol. You will never take back our country with weakness, you have to show strength, and you have to be strong." This video has been criticised widely by social media users as many call it proof that the riots were 'premeditated'.

US Capitol Seige: ‘Dark day for America’

What should have been just the next step in the democratic process of US elections in the country turned out to a ‘dark day for America’ with thousands of Trump supporters swarming inside the US Capitol. Both House and Senate had convened to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s win. Even though the federal building has now been secured, at least four people have died, 52 have been arrested and over a dozen police officers have been injured in the violence, sights of which sent chills down most people across the globe.

The entire world watched when Trump supporters broke inside one of the most iconic American buildings engulfing the city in chaos. As per reports, it was shortly after 1 PM ET on January 6 that pro-Trump protesters pushed through the barriers set up along the building and some even called the officers “traitors” for doing their job. As per law enforcement officers’ account, nearly 90 minutes afterwards, the demonstrators got into the building. Following which house and Senate doors were blocked.

Further, an armed standoff even reportedly took place at the House front door around 3 PM ET, and police officers had their guns drawn at an individual who was trying to breach it. Police reportedly said that both law enforcement and Trump supporters had deployed chemical irritants during the hours-long occupation of the US Capitol building. DC police also said that two pipe bombs were recovered, one outside the Democratic National Committee and one outside the Republican National Committee.

