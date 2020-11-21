Donald Trump Jr Tests Positive For COVID-19, Goes Into Self-isolation

US President Donald Trump's eldest son Donald Trump Jr. has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently self-isolating. According to BBC, Trump Jr. was diagnosed at the start of this week and has been quarantining ever since.

The 42-year-old is the latest member of the Trump family to test positive for COVID-19 after his father Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump had tested positive last month.

It is unclear whether Trump Jr's partner Kimberly Guilfoyle has tested positive or not. Kimberly, who is a former Fox News anchor, had tested positive for COVID-19 during Trump's presidential campaign and had recovered after a few days.

Trump Jr's result came out negative at that time as he apparently did not contract the disease. As per Trump Jr's spokesperson, he is completely asymptomatic and is following all COVID-19-related guidelines.

Other Trump aides to test positive

Andrew Giuliani, who is a special assistant to Trump, also announced a positive result yesterday as he tweeted that he was experiencing mild symptoms after testing positive on Friday morning. Giuliani is the son of Trump's trusted aide Rudy Giuliani, who is currently at the forefront of the President's "election fraud" claim and is leading a team of lawyers in challenging the presidential result.

According to BBC, four other White House aides have tested positive for coronavirus in the latest outbreak at the 45th's official residence. Earlier this month, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows tested positive for COVID-19.

(Image Credit: AP)

