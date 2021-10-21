Donald Trump Announces His Social Network 'TRUTH Social'; Beta Version To Be Out In Nov

Former United States President Donald Trump has announced on Wednesday, 20 October that he is launching his own social media app called ‘TRUTH Social’. Banned from social media for the last nine months, Trump had previously launched his own website to issue statements and remain in touch with his supporters. Former US President’s accounts were permanently suspended from Facebook and Twitter over his "inolvement in inciting" the 6 January US Capitol insurrection.

ABC News reported citing the press release, Trump Media and Technology Group and Digital World Acquisition Group, which are already listed on the Nasdaq, have now merged to form a new company that will be chaired by Trump. Former US President has said that the group will form “a rival to the liberal media consortium” with the first step being the platform called TRUTH Social. Notably, the beat version of Trump’s social media app will be available to the invited guests by as early as November.

“We live in a world where the Taliban has a huge presence on Twitter, yet your favourite American President has been silenced,” Trump said in a statement. “This is unacceptable.”

Trump's announcement to release TRUTH Social came in the backdrop of him repeatedly lashing out on Facebook and Twitter for their policies. Earlier, he had indicated towards the release of his own social media platform. Earlier, in a bid to continue his communication with his followers after the suspension of his accounts, Trump had launched his own blog on his official website. However, the blog was discontinued as the page failed to get enough views.

AP has stated that in addition to the TRUTH Social app, which is set for a ‘soft’ launch next month and nationwide rollout in 2022, the company has confirmed that it is planning to start a video-on-demand service that will feature entertainment programming, news and even podcasts.

Trump’s senior adviser launched ‘Gettr’

‘TRUTH Social’ announcement came after ‘Gettr’, another social media platform was launched by former US President Donald Trump’s senior adviser, Jason Miller. Gettr was introduced quietly on 1 July and was supposed to be launched on 4 July. However, as per reports, the platform which is being touted as “cancel-free” had a soft launch a day before Independence Day in the United States. The site and the mobile application plans to host three-minute videos, 777-character posts and live streaming video. The users are allowed to download the social media app from Google and Apple app stores. Gettr’s tagline goes, “Marketplace of Ideas.”

During that time, Trump categorically dismissed rumours that he would be joining ‘Gettr’ and said in a statement, “I am not on any social media platform in any way, shape, or form, including Parler, GETTR, Gab, etc. When I decide to choose a platform or build or complete my own, it will be announced. Thank you!"

(IMAGE: AP)