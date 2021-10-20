Trump 'personally Involved' In US Capitol Riots: Representative Cheney Cites Bannon Speech

The United States’ vice-chair of the January 6 riots committee, Rep. Liz Cheney on October 19 stated that the former US President Donald Trump’s senior counselor Steve Bannon’s reluctance to testify against the Capitol riot shows that Trump was 'personally involved in the planning and execution'.

The ex-White House strategist that advised the Trump administration had earlier defied a subpoena to appear and testify before the committee about Trump’s role. As he leaped the deadline to comply, Republican Party Rep. Liz Cheney, told the panel that Bannon "has no legal right" to blatantly refuse Congressional request and ignore the committee's lawful subpoena.

On January 5, Bannon had publicly professed "All hell is going to break loose tomorrow," ahead of the riots, demonstrating his prior knowledge of the event, Cheney said, according to the transcripts of the panel’s court discussions.

"He forecast that the day would be 'extraordinarily different than what most Americans expected.' He said to his listeners and his viewers, 'So many people said if I was in a revolution, I would be in Washington. Well, he said, 'This is your time in history.' Based on the committee's investigation, it appears that Mr. Bannon had substantially advanced knowledge of the plans for Jan. 6, and likely had an important role in formulating those plans," GOP Rep. Liz Cheney told the panel on Tuesday, adding that Bannon’s lack of cooperation in the investigation has raised some serious questions.

She stressed that the Americans were entitled to first-hand testimony of Trump’s former policy strategist. The latter reminded the court of the rule of law, which she stated was at the center of the insurrection probe.

“President Trump's direct communications with Mr. Bannon regarding the planning for Jan. 6, this information should not be subject to any privilege at all,” chair of the Jan. 6 committee Cheney, reiterated, according to US broadcasters. She also emphasized that there was, in fact, no “conceivably applicable privilege that could shield Mr. Bannon from testimony.”

Trump was 'personally involved' in Jan 6 insurrection, says Cheney

Liz Cheney concluded that Bannon stepping away from his testimony reveals that Trump was personally involved in the planning and execution of January 6 riots.

She further stressed that the committee plans to get more details on the matter. Select Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), meanwhile, called the committee to assemble on October 19 to vote on a criminal contempt referral for Steve Bannon, for his defiance against the subpoena.

"Bannon has declined to cooperate with the Select Committee and is instead of hiding behind the former President’s insufficient, blanket, and vague statements regarding privileges he has purported to invoke," Thompson’s announcement document read.

“We reject his position entirely. The Select Committee will not tolerate defiance of our subpoenas, so we must move forward with proceedings to refer Mr. Bannon for criminal contempt,” the announcement stated.