Donald Trump Arrives In London For NATO Summit Ahead Of Election

US News

Donald Trump lands in London for the NATO summit ahead of 2020 Elections. He will also hold bilateral meetings and visit Queen Elizabeth in Buckingham Palace.

Written By Tanima Ray | Mumbai | Updated On:
Trump

Just 10 days before a crucial general election, US President Donald Trump landed in Britain on December 2 to attend the NATO summit. The US President in a tweet claimed that he had convinced European allies to boost their defence spending and that more than double of them are fulfilling their obligations. Last year, Trump with his demands derailed at the summit. Fellow NATO leaders will be relieved as he appears to be satisfied with how the allies have stepped up their military investment. 

Read: Trump Administration Ends Freeze On $100 Million Military Aid To Lebanon

Read: Impeachment Shadows Trump On Trip To NATO Leaders Meeting

Johnson is likely to be anxious about Trump's visit

Yet British PM Johnson is expected to be on his tiptoes as Trump's presence might hurt him in the closing stages of the British election campaign. British elections are expected to be affected by the summit with the opinion polls due to winning a majority in next week's vote. Opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has attacked Johnson for his closeness to Trump. Labour campaigners have warned that Johnson is ready to grant US drug firms more profitable access to the UK National Health Service in exchange for a US trade deal. The claims and allegations have been denied by Johnson. 

Read: Melania Trump’s Abroad, But Not On Promised ‘Be Best’ Trip

Trump to hold bilateral meetings, have dinner with Queen

On Monday, the Air Force One landed at Stansted Airport outside London and the president and his wife, First Lady Melania Trump, set off in a motorcade for Winfield House, a stately residence in central London. On December 3, Trump is scheduled to hold a number of bilateral meetings alongside the main summit over two days, and to attend dinner with Queen Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace. The US President faces impeachment attempts by opposition lawmakers in the US over accusations of misusing his office to bully Ukraine into providing dirt on a domestic rival. While leaving for London Trump told the media that the Democrats decided when he is going to NATO. He further called the impeachment hearings "an absolute disgrace" to the US reiterating that the whole thing is a hoax.

Read: Congressional Democrats Name Four Witnesses For Trump Impeachment Hearing

