Donald Trump Arrives In London For NATO Summit Ahead Of Election

Just 10 days before a crucial general election, US President Donald Trump landed in Britain on December 2 to attend the NATO summit. The US President in a tweet claimed that he had convinced European allies to boost their defence spending and that more than double of them are fulfilling their obligations. Last year, Trump with his demands derailed at the summit. Fellow NATO leaders will be relieved as he appears to be satisfied with how the allies have stepped up their military investment.

In the 3 decades before my election, NATO spending declined by two-thirds, and only 3 other NATO members were meeting their financial obligations. Since I took office, the number of NATO allies fulfilling their obligations more than DOUBLED, and NATO spending increased by $130B! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 2, 2019

Johnson is likely to be anxious about Trump's visit

Yet British PM Johnson is expected to be on his tiptoes as Trump's presence might hurt him in the closing stages of the British election campaign. British elections are expected to be affected by the summit with the opinion polls due to winning a majority in next week's vote. Opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has attacked Johnson for his closeness to Trump. Labour campaigners have warned that Johnson is ready to grant US drug firms more profitable access to the UK National Health Service in exchange for a US trade deal. The claims and allegations have been denied by Johnson.

Trump to hold bilateral meetings, have dinner with Queen

On Monday, the Air Force One landed at Stansted Airport outside London and the president and his wife, First Lady Melania Trump, set off in a motorcade for Winfield House, a stately residence in central London. On December 3, Trump is scheduled to hold a number of bilateral meetings alongside the main summit over two days, and to attend dinner with Queen Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace. The US President faces impeachment attempts by opposition lawmakers in the US over accusations of misusing his office to bully Ukraine into providing dirt on a domestic rival. While leaving for London Trump told the media that the Democrats decided when he is going to NATO. He further called the impeachment hearings "an absolute disgrace" to the US reiterating that the whole thing is a hoax.

Just landed in the United Kingdom, heading to London for NATO meetings tomorrow. Prior to landing I read the Republicans Report on the Impeachment Hoax. Great job! Radical Left has NO CASE. Read the Transcripts. Shouldn’t even be allowed. Can we go to Supreme Court to stop? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 2, 2019

