Trump Administration Ends Freeze On $100 Million Military Aid To Lebanon

The United States has decided to lift the hold on military aid of more than $100 million to Lebanon, which was frozen for a month. In October, the US State Department had informed the Congress about the decision to withhold military assistance but didn’t provide any reason for such a move.

According to media reports, Trump administration wanted to distance itself from Hezbollah, the Shiite militant group based in Lebanon. Saad Hariri, former Prime Minister of Lebanon who resigned on October 29, had Hezbollah members in his cabinet which reportedly forced the administration to put a hold on aid. But after the news of withholding the military aid surfaced, US lawmakers compared it with Trump’s similar decision involving Ukraine for which impeachment proceedings are currently underway.

US flags burnt

Recently, Lebanese protesters burnt national flags of the US and Israel outside the American embassy in Beirut against alleged US intervention in Lebanon’s internal affairs. Protesters hit out at former US Ambassador to Lebanon Jeffrey Feltman’s comments in which he said that “the demonstrations and the reactions to them by Lebanese leaders and institutions, fortunately, coincide with US interests.” Protesters have been demanding a government formed of technocrats to help bring important economic reforms in the country and the comments by the top US diplomat was considered as foreign interference.

Riot police and troops were deployed near the embassy for appropriate security measures but the protesters dispersed peacefully after the demonstrations. Demonstrators were holding placards that read "USA, mind your own business" or "Shut up, Feltmann (sic)" and some of them set US President Donald Trump’s picture on fire.

Turmoil in Lebanon

Lebanon is currently going through a severe economic crisis which catapulted the country into a political crisis following nationwide protests triggered by new proposed taxes. The country’s gross debt, at 85.4 billion dollars, had increased by 0.7 per cent from last year, one of the biggest public debt ratios in the world. Recently, the banks announced a weekly cap of $1,000 on cash withdrawals and restricted transfers abroad.

(With inputs from Agencies)