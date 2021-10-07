Donald Trump Calls Biden Govt 'weak & Corrupt', Says US May End Up In War With China

Former US president Donald Trump has warned on Wednesday that the United States might have “a war” with China since the Biden administration is a "weak and corrupt" government and that Beijing no longer respects Washington. “Because the election was rigged and America now has a weak and corrupt leadership, we may have to face a war with China, who no longer respects America,” Trump said, according to the reports. His remarks come at a crucial time when US and Chinese officials would be meeting in Switzerland to diffuse the ongoing tension between the two countries. “The Radical Left Democrats, who are destroying our nation, are only doing elections and criminal activities. They always blame the other side through corrupt prosecutors and prosecutors,” the ex-US President said.

As Trump launched an attack on the Biden administration, US national security adviser Jake Sullivan headed for a historic meeting in Switzerland to hold a dialogue with his Chinese counterparts. The two countries will discuss bilateral ties with the Chinese foreign policy adviser Yang Jiechi. White House had earlier yesterday lambasted China’s military actions near Taiwan, labelling them as “provocative”. Both US and China have locked horns lately over a range of conflicts including the origins of the novel Coronavirus epidemic, the communist giant’s aggressive military action in the disputed South China Sea, and human rights.

As Trump launched an attack on the Biden administration, US national security adviser Jake Sullivan headed for a historic meeting in Switzerland to hold a dialogue with his Chinese counterparts. The two countries will discuss bilateral ties with the Chinese foreign policy adviser Yang Jiechi. White House had earlier yesterday lambasted China’s military actions near Taiwan, labelling them as “provocative”. Both the US and China have locked horns lately over a range of conflicts including the origins of the novel Coronavirus epidemic, the communist giant’s aggressive military action in the disputed South China Sea, and human rights.

'US must be a credible deter against China'

Deputy Defense Secretary of the United States Kathleen Hicks said earlier this week that Beijing was beginning to develop capabilities “in certain areas” that were competing very effectively with the US. In order to defend those interests, the US needs to ensure that in places where China has been growing in certain capability areas the US must “credibly deter against”. The United States of America includes Hawaii, so we have a real reason to concern ourselves, let alone those treaty commitments we have, The Philippines and the others,” Hicks said at the CSIS address. Citing the recently signed AUKUS security pact, Hicks stated that the US has an advantage in defense capabilities and can bring together the global powers, now that many nations were “increasingly concerned about what China’s trying to do”.