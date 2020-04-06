Donald Trump Calls Queen Elizabeth 'wonderful Woman' After Her Televised Address

US President Donald Trump called Queen Elizabeth a “wonderful woman” after she recorded a rare address to the nation amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis. Trump took to Twitter to praise the Queen as both the countries are struggling to contain the spread of the virus.

A great & wonderful woman! https://t.co/6ivEcwk12Z — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 5, 2020

In the televised address on April 5, the 91-year-old monarch called for unity while acknowledging the “increasingly challenging time”. The Queen said that the disruption due to the pandemic has brought grief to some, financial difficulties to many, and enormous changes to the daily lives of all.

“I hope in the years to come everyone will be able to take pride in how they responded to this challenge. And those who come after us will say the Britons of this generation were as strong as any,” she said.

Thanked NHS frontline workers

During the 4 minutes 15 seconds long address, Queen Elizabeth took the opportunity to thank everyone at the National Health Service (NHS) frontline and other health care workers. She also appreciated those providing essential services and continuing day-to-day duties outside their home to support others.

“I am sure the nation will join me in assuring you that what you do is appreciated and every hour of your hard work brings us closer to a return to more normal times,” said the Queen.

Elizabeth said that the nation has faced challenges in the past but this one is different. She emphasised the need to join all nations around the world in a common endeavour through the great advances of science and “instinctive compassion” to heal.

Britain has been witnessing a huge spike in the coronavirus cases and has become of the worst-hit countries around the world with over 47,000 cases of coronavirus and 4,934 deaths due to the infection. The COVID-19 outbreak has spiralled out in Britain and the NHS workers are bearing the brunt of resource crunch.

