Queen Elizabeth Emerges To Send A Message To Covid-stricken UK; Leaves Subjects Shocked

In a rare address to the nation, the 93-year-old Queen acknowledged the suffering that many families have experienced because of the COVID-19 crisis, which has infected more than 47,806 people in the United Kingdom and led to the death of 4,934 of them. She drew upon wisdom from her decades as Britain’s head of state to urge resolve in a time of crisis.

“While we have faced challenges before, this one is different,” she said. “This time we join with all nations across the globe in a common endeavour, using the great advances of science and our instinctive compassion to heal. “We will succeed — and that success will belong to every one of us.”

The queen gives yearly Christmas messages but has given an address like this on only three previous occasions. She delivered speeches after the Queen Mother’s death in 2002, before the funeral of Diana, Princess of Wales in 1997, and at the time of the first Gulf War in 1991.

Here's how netizens reacted to the monarch's rare appearance:

Did you see Queen Elizabeth today blaming Henry Vlll for not preparing the country for this virus.

Shameless.

These are extraordinary times - Queen speaking to the nation, Prime Minister hospitalised, NHS staff being killed on the frontline, the country in a state of perfectly justified tension. We need to stay vigilant, stoic & all do our bit to help as best we can.

This is war.

A great & wonderful woman! https://t.co/6ivEcwk12Z

Queen Elizabeth II's rare televised address on the Coronavirus was pretty inspiring. As she herself said, it echoed the speech she and her sister Margaret delivered in 1940. Call me sentimental, but I was deeply moved.



Royals in quarantine

The crisis has hit close to home for the queen. Her son and the heir to the throne, 71-year-old Prince Charles, had a mild case of the disease. She herself left London, the epicenter of Britain’s outbreak, and took up residence at her home in Windsor with her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh. Both the monarch and her 98-year-old husband are among those over 70 whom the British government has advised staying home for 12 weeks.'

