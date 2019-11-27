Donald Trump Calls US Journalists 'some Of The Most Corrupt People'

US President Donald Trump launched a scathing attack on American journalists, during a re-election campaign rally in Florida, calling them “some of the most corrupt people in the world”. Trump criticised the journalists while he was hitting out on the Democrats’ initiated impeachment process. He accused democrats of ‘depravity’ claiming that he was being targeted because he was “exposing a rigged system”.

Critical of journalists

Trump has been critical of journalists since he took charge as the President of the United States in November 2016. Last year, in a series of tweets, Trump had accused the journalists of ‘Trump Derangement Syndrome’ saying freedom of the press also comes with a responsibility to report the news accurately. “ 90% of media coverage of my Administration is negative, despite the tremendously positive results we are achieving, it’s no surprise that confidence in the media is at an all-time low!” he tweeted. The US president, in his tweets, went on to say that he will not allow the “great country to be sold out by anti-Trump haters in the dying newspaper industry”. Trump, mentioning the New York Times and the Washington Post, said that the American newspapers do nothing but write bad stories “even on very positive achievements”.

When the media - driven insane by their Trump Derangement Syndrome - reveals internal deliberations of our government, it truly puts the lives of many, not just journalists, at risk! Very unpatriotic! Freedom of the press also comes with a responsibility to report the news... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2018

Court's ruling on impeachment subpoenas

Trump's aggressive speech, ahead of the Thanksgiving Day celebrations, reflected the setback he had after a federal judge ruled that the White House must comply with the impeachment subpoenas. The court, in its judgement, said that the former White House counsel Donald McGahn must appear before Congress in the impeachment investigation. Court’s ruling said the contention of the Department of Justice (DOJ) that the presidential aides enjoy absolute testimonial immunity at the president’s discretion conflicts with core constitutional norms.

