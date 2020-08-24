Donald Trump Says 'China Will Own US' As It 'owns Biden' If He Gets Elected

On August 21, US President Donald Trump said in a televised interview that China “will own the United States” if his 2020 Presidential democratic rival Joe Biden is elected in November. Trump’s comments were made as democrats concluded the four-day virtual convention DNC concluded with Biden officially accepting nomination as the presidential candidate from the Democratic party. Trump, in a presser, said that no party that spends time “tearing America” could lead America, adding, Biden didn’t talk about China, law enforcement, and other key issues in his DNC speech.

Speaking in a live-streamed conference, Trump said that as a President he has procured billions of dollars from China “as taxes” that benefitted the US farmers. Further, he added, Republican’s way of handling China has been “like no other”. Trump accused China of “ripping” the US for decades and when asked about future relations with China, Trump said that the US has helped China rebuild, and if he won the elections, he would ‘decouple’ with the People’s Republic. Further, he added, that the US would do no business deals with China as China has stacked profits out of the US, having nothing to offer in return. Launching an attack on the democrat’s approach, Trump said in the live-streamed interview that “China owns Biden”. He accused Biden’s son Hunter of making “millions of dollars in fees” from China and Ukraine, saying, “it’s ridiculous”. Trump said that China, who owns Biden wants him to lose “so badly”.

Chris Wallace “forgot” to ask a very weak and pathetic Schumer puppet, Senator Chrisie Coons, why Biden fought me when I put an extremely early BAN on people coming into our Country from heavily infected China. Biden later admitted I was right! But why no question? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 23, 2020

Read: Pompeo Arrives In Israel To Press Trump's Mideast Peace Push

Read: Twitter Attaches Disclaimer On Trump's Tweet, Says It Violates ‘civic, Election Integrity'

China knows "consequences"

When asked about China’s intentions of invading Taiwan, and its belligerent practices in the Taiwan Strait, Trump said on the US national television, “I think China knows what I’m gonna do”, adding, while the subject of retaliation was vast, China had an understanding of his response incase People’s Republic invaded and attempted to occupy Taiwan. Trump warned China of grave consequences, adding, that the television wasn't an apt space to elaborate on his response to China's occupation of Taiwan. Earlier, in a press conference last month, US President Trump had launched a similar scathing attack against his Democratic presidential contender, saying, China would "love" to have him lose the election to "sleepy Joe Biden". Speaking at a press conference, Trump said “If Joe Biden was president China would own our country.” Further, he added, that China would “dream” to rule the United Staes of America.

LIVE: President @realDonaldTrump holds a news conference https://t.co/IkaqkcJtpR — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 7, 2020

Read: Delegates Ready To Renominate Trump At Charlotte Convention

Read: Will Accept Trump Win, But Will Also Shout Against His Initiatives: US Speaker Pelosi

(Image Credit: AP)