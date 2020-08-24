Twitter Attaches Disclaimer On Trump's Tweet, Says It Violates ‘civic, Election Integrity'

The microblogging site, Twitter on August 23 placed a disclaimer on US President Donald Trump’s tweet saying that it violated the company’s ‘civic and election integrity’ rules. Trump’s tweet criticised the promotion of drop boxes by Democrats as an option for voters. In the post, the President called the ‘Mail Drop Boxes’ a ‘big fraud’ and said that it makes it possible for a person to vote multiple times.

While Trump questioned the Democrats idea of Mail Drop Boxes and called it a ‘voter security disaster’, Twitter, in the disclaimer, wrote, “This Tweet violated the Twitter Rules about civic and election integrity. However, Twitter has determined that it may be in the public’s interest for the Tweet to remain accessible”.

USPS controversy

Meanwhile, Democrats across the country are promoting drop boxes as a convenient and reliable way for voters who do not want to entrust their ballots to the US Postal Service. However, the Republican officials have prevented their use. Trump himself has repeatedly alleged that Democrats were promoting universal mail-in voting to manipulate the results.

On Friday, he also suggested a systemic problem. Trump reportedly said that the country is not prepared for 51 million mail-in ballots. He added that it will be a ‘tremendous embarrassment for the country’ and it is also a very serious problem for a democracy.

A large number of voters are expected to use the postal ballot in the presidential elections due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic which the Trump administration has failed to contain. GOP has been opposing mail-in ballots because more registered Democrats have requested for postal ballots than registered Republicans for the upcoming elections. While Democrats have reportedly accused Trump of trying to undermine the USPS for political gain, US President, on the other hand, has been vehemently opposing mail-in ballots on the basis of unproven claims of election fraud.

