Donald Trump: Overall Risk To American Citizens From Coronavirus Remains Low

US President Donald Trump on March 6 reportedly said that the coronavirus poses ‘low’ risk to Americans adding that the virus was under control in the country. The statement comes as the deadly virus has infected over 335 people and killed 17 in the US.

Trump who visited the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday said that the overall risk from COVID-19 to American people remained low. The US President while referring to infections and deaths in other affected nations like China, South Korea and Italy said that the virus was under control in the United States. He added that people should look at other countries which have so ‘many’ cases with numbers increasing every day.

Read: Coronavirus: Government's Unique Bid To Raise Awareness Through Pre-call Messages

Read: J&K Reports 1st Case Of Coronavirus, Total Number Of Cases In India Rise To 32

Meanwhile, US Vice-President, Mike Pence revealed that 21 people aboard Grand Princess Ship held off the coast in California have tested positive for COVID-19. Pence, while speaking at a press conference at White House said that everybody on the cruise would be tested and those required to be quarantined would be quarantined.

Pence is reportedly leading the US’ efforts to combat the deadly virus. Lauding President Trump, he said that the President has no higher priority than the health and safety of the American citizens and that he has assembled an “extraordinary group of American and agencies.” to combat the virus.

Read: Coronavirus: Government's Unique Bid To Raise Awareness Through Pre-call Messages

Read: Coronavirus: Karnataka Govt To To Suspend Biometric Attendance Temporarily

Bhutan reports first case

This comes as a US tourist in Bhutan tested positive for the virus on March 7 making it the first case to be reported in the Himalayan nation, international media reported. Incidentally, the US citizen had reportedly spent at least a week on the Brahmaputra river cruise in Assam as part of his India tour in February before he flew to Bhutan. According to the District Collector of Jorhat (city of Assam) Roshni Korati's statement, the US tourist had travelled to Jorhat city on February 22 and then travelled to Guwahati via the river cruise MV Mahabaahu Brahmaputra on February 23.