Donald Trump Claims Viral Photo Showing Orange Tan Line Is 'fake News'

A picture of Donald Trump showing an orange tan line on his face while he came out of his Oval Office in the White House has reportedly hurt the feelings of the US President. As per reports, Donald Trump did not take the image kindly and dubbed it as "fake news". After an unverified Twitter handle named 'White House Photos' posted the image, Trump said, "More Fake News. This was photoshopped, obviously, but the wind was strong and the hair looks good? Anything to demean!"

The viral picture

White House Photos later clarified in a Tweet that the picture was not photoshopped. However, Apple smartphone's photo app was used to adjust the colour of the image, the handle clarified. In the viral picture that obviously the US President doesn't like, Donald Trump can be seen walking out of his Oval Office from the Marine One and going towards the South Lawn while winds are blowing back his blonde hairs. Trump's orange tan line is also visible in the picture, in which certain media reports suggest that the contrast is not as dramatic in other photos.

⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ returns to the White House from Charlotte, North Carolina. Photo by William Moon at the South Lawn of the White House on February 7, 2020 pic.twitter.com/n1a1Z93LrJ — White House Photos (@photowhitehouse) February 7, 2020

More Fake News. This was photoshopped, obviously, but the wind was strong and the hair looks good? Anything to demean! https://t.co/t8ptYMCYHf — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 8, 2020

People on social media took the opportunity to troll Donald Trump as some pointed out that the tan line is due to strain of impeachment, while others compared it to a Tupperware with spaghetti stored in it. The picture that was shared on February 8 has garnered more than 27,000 likes and has been retweeted over 13,000 times. Here's what some of the users wrote on the microblogging platform.

Fake "tan", fake bone spurs, fake university, fake success in business, fake medical report from his Dr. (Bornstein admits Trump* wrote it; doc merely signed it), fake I.Q., invisible tax returns and financial info, real con man from his fake tan to the fake lifts in his shoes. — Cait Featherstone (@cvfeatherstone) February 8, 2020

