Donald Trump Condemns US Capitol Violence, Directs Agencies To Ensure Safe Transition

US President Donald Trump on Thursday "unequivocally condemned" the January 6 storming of the Congress building as he said that the "incursion of US Capitol struck at the very heart of our Republic". Trump released a video message on January 14, where he not only condemned the last week's violence but also said he has directed the federal agencies to maintain law and order in the capital to ensure a safe transition on January 20. This comes hours after Trump was impeached by the House Representatives on Wednesday.

"It angered and appalled millions of Americans across the political spectrum. I want to be very clear. I unequivocally condemn the violence that we saw last week. Violence and vandalism have absolutely no place in our country and no place in our movement. Making America Great Again' has always been about defending the rule of law, supporting the men and women of law enforcement and upholding the nation's most sacred traditions and values," Trump said as he strongly condemned the January 6 riot.

"Mob violence goes against everything I believe in and everything our movement stands for. No true supporter of mine could ever endorse political violence. No true supporter of mine could ever disrespect law enforcement or our great American flag. No supporter of mine could ever threaten or harass their fellow Americans," Trump added.

Trump also noted that there has been a massive assault on freedom of speech lately, referring to the removal of his official Twitter handle. Trump's Twitter account was permanently banned last week in wake of the Capitol Hill violence, which saw five people die, including a police officer when a riotous mob laid siege to the building while a joint session to certify Joe Biden's win was underway. Congress members had to be evacuated after the mob breached security parameters in the building.

Trump's second impeachment

Democrats called on Vice-President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from his office. However, when Pence ignored the calls, House Democrats brought in the impeachment motion, which received bipartisan support. Trump became the first US President to be impeached twice. Senate leadership will now decide whether or not to hold a trial to impeach Trump, which if gains a two-thirds majority, the outgoing Republican leader will become the first president in US history to be removed by impeachment or first to be convicted after leaving the office.

