Donald Trump 'criminal, Cruel & Traitorous', Belongs In Jail' Says President's Niece Mary

Donald Trump’s niece said on December 5 that her uncle, the sitting President of the United States, is “criminal, cruel and traitorous” and “belongs in prison” after his dismissal on the Inauguration Day. A psychologist and an author, Mary Trump rejected the fact that the president’s trial would create a political rift in the nation and instead said that her uncle must be arrested for his lackadaisical response towards the COVID-19 pandemic crisis. Further, Mary said that President Trump must be prosecuted so America wouldn’t elect a “successor even worse than he [Trump] is.”

“It’s quite frankly insulting to be told time after time that the American people can handle it and that we just need to move on,” Mary Trump told The Associated Press in an interview.

Once more with feeling:



I'm very happy to announce that my next book is coming out in July 2021.https://t.co/Etvu71qFwR — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) December 1, 2020

Mary added, “If anybody deserves to be prosecuted and tried, it’s Donald,” berating her relative. Further, Trump’s niece warned, “We [American citizens] just leave ourselves open to somebody who, believe it or not, is even worse than he is.”In response to Mary’s comments, a spokesperson for Donald Trump’s presidential campaign emailed AP a line, saying, "Did she mention she has a book to sell?” President Trump’s elder brother Fred Jr.’s daughter is due to publish her book The Reckoning by July 2021, in which she discusses White Supremacy and “America’s collective trauma from being founded by enslaved Africans” and the COVID-19 pandemic implications on health, mental wellbeing and economy.

2,760.



Murderers. — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) December 3, 2020

Read: Judge Calls Trump Request In Wisconsin Lawsuit 'bizarre'

Read: Appeals Court Rules For Trump Taking Military Money For Wall

Barrel of an 'explosion'

Mary, a doctorate in clinical psychology, is currently writing a book about her uncle Donald Trump titled, Too Much and Never Enough, How My Family Created The World’s Most Dangerous Man. “America is looking down the barrel of an explosion of psychological disorders from the trauma of living in a country in which the pandemic didn’t just strike, but it was completely mishandled,” Mary Trump said about the coronavirus crisis situation in the US, speaking with The AP. The daughter of Trump’s eldest brother had been involved in family feuds as she had sued the President, another sibling late Robert Trump that died earlier this year, and their sister Maryanne Trump Barry, a retired federal judge for allegedly duping her of millions of dollars after they kicked her out of family businesses. Trump had called Mary a "seldom seen niece who knows little about me, says untruthful things about my wonderful parents (who couldn’t stand her!) and me.”

If the richest country on the planet refuses to use its wealth (OUR wealth) to protect its citizens from a deadly virus, what is the point of being the richest country on the planet? Paying people to stay home will save hundreds of thousands of lives. Not doing that is insanity. — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) December 1, 2020

Read: Pence Stumps In Ga. Before Potential Trump Storm

Read: Donald Trump Honours Coach Holtz As 'one Of The Greatest'