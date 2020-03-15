The Debate
Donald Trump Declares National Day Of Prayer For Coronavirus-affected People

US News

United States President Donald Trump on Saturday declared Sunday a National Prayer Day for people affected by coronavirus. The US has so far recorded 60 deaths.

Donald Trump

United States President Donald Trump on March 13 declared that March 15 will be a National Prayer Day for people affected by coronavirus. Donald Trump while sharing the tweet of senior pastor Jentezen Franklin wrote that he will be tuning in to the online experience of worship that is being conducted at the Free Chapel Church in Gainesville, Georgia at 11am on March 15.

The development came hours after Donald Trump declared a state of national emergency in the United States. "To unleash the full power of the federal government in this effort, today I am officially declaring a national emergency.  Two very big words.  The action I am taking will open up access to up to $50 billion of very importantly - very important and a large amount of money for states and territories and localities in our shared fight against this disease," Trump said in his declaration speech. 

Donald Trump further added, "In furtherance of the order, I’m urging every state to set up emergency operation centers effective immediately. I’m also asking every hospital in this country to activate its emergency preparedness plan so that they can meet the needs of Americans everywhere."

Coronavirus outbreak

The United States has so far recorded 2,995 cases of coronavirus, of which 39 cases came in the last 24 hours and 56 of them have recovered fully. According to data acquired by worldometer, the United States has logged in 60 deaths since the virus first broke out in December last year. The total number of active cases in the country is above 2,900 of which 10 patients are still under critical condition. 

The novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, has claimed more than 5,830 lives across the world and has infected over 1,56,700 people globally as of March 15. China is the most affected country in the world as experts believe that the virus originated from a seafood market in Wuhan city, where animals were reportedly being traded illegally. 

