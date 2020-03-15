Donald Trump Tests Negative For Novel Coronavirus: White House

POTUS Donald Trump has officially tested negative for the novel Coronavirus according to the White House physician, as per US media reports. Trump had earlier confirmed on Saturday at a White House press briefing that he had taken the test. Trump had opted to undergo testing for COVID-19 after it was confirmed he came into contact with three infected persons at his Mar-a-Lago resorts.

Trump and US Vice President Mike Pence met and had dinner with the Brazilian President and his team at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort. The Brazilian Press Secretary who was present for the meeting and even took pictures with President Trump later tested positive for the virus. The Acting Brazil Charge d’Affaires Ambassador who was also present at the dinner with Trump and Pence also tested positive for Coronavirus, the Brazilian Embassy said late Friday. Another visitor to the Mar-a-Lago resort at a Trump fundraising luncheon on Sunday has also tested positive for the virus.

“One week after having dinner with the Brazilian delegation in Mar-a-Lago, the President remains symptom-free,” Sean Conley, the president’s physician, said in a memo.

Trump announces he's been tested for Coronavirus

Trump on Saturday, confirmed that he has been tested for the disease, at a White House press briefing. Trump told reporters at a White House briefing on Saturday that he had his temperature taken and it was “totally normal,” shortly before stepping into the room to discuss the government’s efforts to halt the spread of the virus.

It is, however, unclear whether the Vice president has been tested too.

After declaring a National Emergency during his press briefing at the Rose Garden on Friday, POTUS Donald Trump reluctantly admitted would ‘most likely’ be tested for Coronavirus after multiple reporters persistently questioned him about it. He had initially denied he would get tested just minutes earlier when a reporter asked him about it.

Trump declares national emergency

Flanked by Vice President Mike Pence, various doctors, and CEOs, Trump formally declared National Emergency with a monetary package of $50 Billion to deal with the Coronavirus crisis in the country. The National Emergency granted the Secretary of Health and Human Services sweeping new powers which included the ability to waive the restrictions on telehealth and federal license restrictions and allows doctors from other states to provide services in different states.

The Coronavirus pandemic has now infected more than 2,200 people in the U.S. and caused at least 50 deaths.

