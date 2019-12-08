Donald Trump Declares Himself As 'greatest Of All Presidents’ Amid Impeachment

Donald Trump, has now, called himself the "greatest of all Presidents" as the Democrats in the US House of Representatives huddled on Saturday to draft the formal impeachment charges against the US President. In a tweet, Trump responding on the impeachment said, "They don’t want our greatest of all presidents impeached!"

“Not only have the Democrats not advanced key pieces of legislation that would help the economy, but the polls, especially in early states, are showing that voters are tuning out.” @PeteHegseth They don’t want our greatest of all presidents impeached! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 7, 2019

Previewing potential articles of impeachment, the House Democrats on Saturday issued a lengthy report drawing on history and the Founding Fathers to lay out the legal argument over the case against US President Donald Trump’s actions toward Ukraine.

US President on December 1 had already notified that the White House will not be participating in the Congressional hearing of his impeachment.



On Thursday morning, Donald Trump in a tweet told the Democrats that if they want to impeach him, they should "do it now, fast, so we have a fair trial in the Senate." The articles of impeachment are likely to encompass two major themes — abuse of office and obstruction — as Democrats strive to reach the Constitution’s bar of "treason, bribery or other high crimes and misdemeanors."

However, Donald Trump has insisted he did nothing wrong. “Witch Hunt!” the US President tweeted Saturday morning. Even on November 13, the US President maintained that he was “too busy to watch" the impeachment trial, calling it a "witch hunt." "I'm too busy to watch it. It’s a witch hunt. It’s a hoax. I'm too busy to watch it. So, I’m sure I’ll get a report," said Trump.

The US President pushed back on the Democrats’ message. “The people see that it’s just a continuation of this three-year witch hunt,” he told reporters as he left the White House on a trip to Florida. "The Democrats have NO impeachment case and are demeaning our great Country at YOUR expense,” Donald Trump wrote in the email to supporters. "It’s US against THEM," the US President added.

