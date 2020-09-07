'Democrats Practicing 'Massive Disinformation Campaign' In US Polls,' Claims Donald Trump

As the date for the US Polls nears, the competition for the 2020 Presidential elections between Joe Biden and Donald Trump has taken an intensified turn. Amid the election Campaign, Trump took to Twitter to slam the disinformation campaign allegedly being practiced by the Democrats. In his latest tweet, he accused Democrats of creating false stories with the help of their Fake New Media partners and also mentioned that he is looking forward to the 2020 US Polls.

A massive Disinformation Campaign is going on by the Democrats, their partner, the Fake News Media, & Big Tech. They create false stories and then push them like has never been done before, even beyond the 2016 Campaign. It imperils our Country, and must stop now. Victory 2020! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 7, 2020

Biden takes a dig at Donald Trump's golfing trips

White House correspondent Kelly O'Donnell took to Twitter to share a video of Trump hitting strokes at his branded golf property in the city. The 45-second video shot from a distance showed the President taking turns and playing golf with his acquaintances at the club. Reacting to the video, Trump’s opponent in the upcoming Presidential elections, Joe Biden said, “Enough with the weekend golf trips and erratic tweets, Mr President. It's time for you to get to work and control the spread of this virus.”

Mr. President, enough with the weekend golf trips and erratic tweets. It's time for you to get to work and control the spread of this virus. https://t.co/SfsEQMgc5z — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 5, 2020

READ | Democrats Request Hatch Act Probe Of Republican Convention

Trump criticised for Coronavirus handling

Both Joe Biden and Democratic vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris have been blazing guns at Donald Trump for his poor handling of the COVID-19 which has killed more than 1,88,000 US citizens so far. In her recent interview with CNN, Harris was asked if she would take a vaccine approved by the Trump administration before the crucial November election, to which she said that she would not trust Trump on any COVID-19 vaccine and alleged that he might interfere with the official approval of a drug in order to secure bonus points for the US Polls.

READ | US Polls: North Carolina Begins Vote-by-mail, Americans Still Divided

COVID-19 situation in America

Donald Trump had earlier announced that citizens of America would get a COVID-19 vaccine by the end of this year. There have been reports about the Trump administration exerting pressure on concerned authorities to launch a COVID-19 vaccine before the election. As per reports, top White House officials are mounting the pressure on authorities so as to bring the pandemic death toll under control.

READ | US Polls: Indians For Biden National Council Launched

The United States remains the worst-affected nation by the COVID-19 pandemic as the country has recorded 6,460,250 confirmed cases out of which 193,250 list the battle with the pandemic. The total number of COVID-19 active cases in The USA is 2,734,280. The virus, that has spread outwards from China and is raging havoc across the world, was downplayed by Donald Trump in March as something that will vanish with time.

READ | 2020 Watch: Democrats Begin Their All-virtual Convention