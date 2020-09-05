US Polls: North Carolina Begins Vote-by-mail, Americans Still Divided

With the next US Presidential elections roughly two months away, voting has officially begun in North Carolina from September 4 onwards. Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, North Carolina has opted to conduct voting by way of mail. The November 3 contest will be between the current US President Donald Trump who is running for re-election and democratic candidate Joe Biden.

Other states to begin vote-by-mail procedures soon

As per local media reports, Donald Trump is trying to capitalize on the fears caused by the recent protests in major US cities against police brutality and racism, some of these protests have even turned violent in recent weeks. On the other hand, Democratic candidate Joe Biden has also intensified his criticisms of Donald Trump and has stated that he does not believe Trump to be fit for office.

While in-person voting will still be an option, the coronavirus pandemic currently devastating the US will prompt millions to choose to send in their ballots through the mail rather than risk exposure to the virus by going to in-person to cast their votes. A recent poll conducted by researchers at Suffolk University has revealed that out of all the Republicans that were surveyed, 56 per cent stated that they would go for in-person voting, that number was significantly lower for Democratic voters wherein on 26 per cent wished to go in person to vote. Other key states such as Wisconsin will begin sending out ballots in the coming weeks.

Currently, Donald Trump is embroiled in a controversy following his alleged comments about US marines who lost their lives during World War 1. In response to his alleged comments which Biden believes to be true, he stated that Trump’s comments were ‘un-American’ and ‘un-Patriotic’.

As per John Hopkins coronavirus resource centre, the United States ahs reported over 6 million positive virus cases and has a death toll just shy of 200,000. The US currently has the highest number of pf confirmed virus cases in the world and is the epicentre of the COVID-19 virus. The deadly coronavirus has infected more than 26 million people across the globe and the worldwide death tool is at over 800,000.

(Image Credit AP)

