US Army Abandoned Their Dogs During Afghanistan Withdrawal, Reveals Donald Trump

Former President Donald Trump spoke at length about the US evacuation from Afghanistan in 2021, claiming that America left behind a number of dogs, particularly German Shepherds, in the country. During a recent interview with Fox News' Tucker Carlson, Trump highlighted the issue of the abandoned dogs, expressing concern and noting that he has received questions about their fate. His comments reflected his personal fondness for dogs and his perception that leaving them behind was a mistake.

“They left the dogs — you know the dog lovers, and there are a lot of them, I love dogs, you love dogs, but they left the dogs. One of the first questions I got: ‘What did they do with the dogs?’ Mostly German Shepherds. They left them," said the former President.

Trump says US should not have left military equipment

The former President added that US should not have left behind all the expensive military equipment. “To see the way we got out like we were surrendering, taking the military out first, leaving $85bn worth of equipment behind, giving up Bagram. I was going to keep Bagram," Trump said. This is the first time Trump has disclosed that he intended to keep Bagram, which is quite significant.

What is Bagram?

What is Bagram? The Bagram Air Base, located in Afghanistan, was of significant importance for the United States during its military operations in the country. Here are some key reasons why Bagram Air Base was considered crucial for the U.S.:

Strategic Location: Bagram Air Base was strategically located in the northeastern part of Afghanistan, near the capital city of Kabul. Its proximity to major population centers, highways, and the Kabul International Airport made it a vital military installation for conducting operations and maintaining control over key transportation routes.

Military Operations: Bagram Air Base served as a key hub for conducting military operations against various threats, including the Taliban, Al-Qaeda, and other extremist groups in Afghanistan. It housed essential facilities such as hangars, warehouses, and logistics centers that supported the deployment of troops, equipment, and supplies for combat missions.

Intelligence Gathering: Bagram Air Base was also a critical center for intelligence gathering and analysis. The base housed advanced surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities, including drones, radar systems, and other intelligence collection assets. This allowed the U.S. military to monitor and gather crucial information about enemy activities in Afghanistan and the surrounding region.

Logistics and Transportation: The air base served as a logistical hub for the U.S. military, facilitating the movement of troops, equipment, and supplies in and out of Afghanistan. It had extensive infrastructure for storing, maintaining, and distributing military equipment, fuel, and other resources necessary for sustained military operations.

Force Protection: Bagram Air Base provided a secure and fortified location for U.S. troops to operate from, with perimeter defenses, air defenses, and other security measures in place to protect against potential attacks from adversaries. It offered a relatively safe and controlled environment for conducting military operations and supporting the overall security objectives of the U.S. mission in Afghanistan.

Why was the interview noteworthy?

The interview with Tucker Carlson is noteworthy because it comes just weeks after Carlson's text messages were revealed as a result of the Fox News - Dominion trial. In his text messages, Carlson texted to his colleagues that Trump was a "demonic force", adding that he hated Trump "passionately". The interview took an odd turn when Trump started talking about Chinese President Xi Jinping's interpreter. Trump said that it is politically incorrect to point out but Xi Jinping's interpreter was "very beautiful". The former US President struggled for a few moments to find the right word, before settling with "beautiful". Carlson can be seen struggling to suppress his laughter.