Donald Trump Hails Postponement Of Olympics 2020; Calls It A 'wise Decision'

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday congratulated Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on the 'very wise decision' of the postponement of Olympics 2020 in wake of Coronavirus outbreak. Tokyo Olympics 2020 has been postponed from July 24 to the summer of next year amid the increasing concerns of the deadly outbreak. However, the official statement did not mention the updated schedule of the games.

Taking to Twitter, Trump presumed the next Olympics to be a great success, adding that he is looking forward to being a part of Olympic 2021.

Congratulations to Prime Minister Abe of Japan, and the IOC, on their very wise decision to present the Olympics in 2021. It will be a great success, and I look forward to being there! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 25, 2020

Just a day before the Japanese PM announced the postponing of Olympics, US President Donald Trump had showcased his confidence in Abe and called him a “great friend”. Trump even applauded Japanese PM for doing a “magnificent” job in deciding the venue for the Olympics and assured that he will make a “proper decision”.

The Tokyo Olympic Games were slated to be held from July 24 to August 9, while the Paralympic Games were scheduled to be held from August 25 to September 6.

READ: Have the Olympics ever been delayed in the past? A look at the Olympics' history

READ: China on postponement of Tokyo Olympics

Shinzo Abe discusses Tokyo Olympics with US President Trump

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe explained the delay of Tokyo Olympics 2020 to the United States President Donald Trump on March 24. The top government spokesperson Yoshihide Suga, also said that Abe proposed to maintain close cooperation between the leaders.

Reportedly, Trump also responded to the news of the Olympics being delayed to next year as ‘very hard, but wonderful decision’.

The official statement read, "In the present circumstances and based on the information provided by the WHO today, the IOC President and the Prime Minister of Japan have concluded that the Games of the XXXII Olympiad in Tokyo must be rescheduled to a date beyond 2020 but not later than summer 2021, to safeguard the health of the athletes, everybody involved in the Olympic Games and the international community."

READ: Visitors see Olympic flame on special display

READ: Olympics postponement gives TT hopefuls more preparation time but foreign coach unlikely