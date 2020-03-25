Have The Olympics Ever Been Delayed In The Past? A Look At The Olympics' History

It has been confirmed by an International Olympic Committee (IOC) official and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe that the 2020 Tokyo Olympics are postponed for at least a year. This is a direct consequence of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic that has gripped the globe. Prior to the postponement, Canada and Germany had already gone public with their desire to boycott the games due to the coronavirus pandemic that has engulfed the globe. With the 2020 Olympics postponed, many are wondering, have the Olympics ever been delayed in the past?

Olympics 2021

2020 Olympics postponed at least for a year

OLYMPICS STATUS UPDATE!



"I think the one-year postponement is the most feasible because it gives you the most time to organise"

Senior IOC Official Dick Pound



#Olympics2021

Olympics 2021

Have the Olympics ever been delayed?

So finally the IOC has decided to postpone the 2020 Tokyo Olympics due to the #covid19 pandemic.



Trivia: This is not the first time. 80 years ago, the 1940 Olympics - in Tokyo - was cancelled because of the World War II. pic.twitter.com/yHNSG2lQEi — Shahnon Salleh (@shahnonsalleh) March 24, 2020

Olympics 2021 is the fourth time that the quadrennial has been delayed due to various reasons. The other three times that the Olympics were delayed were due to World War I and World War II. On all three occasions, the Olympics were cancelled due to global wars. The three occasions on which the Olympics were called off in the past are:

1916 Summer Olympics

The 1940 Summer and Winter Olympics

The 1944 Summer and Winter Olympics

Olympics 2021

Coronavirus latest updates: 2020 Olympics postponed

Coronavirus latest:



• Confirmed cases top 383,000

• 16,595 deaths worldwide

• Spain reports 514 dead in 24 hours

• Germany weighs stimulus plan

* Australia shuts malls, restricts weddings

IOC member says Olympics will be postponed

