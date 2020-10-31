Donald Trump Hails US Special Forces For Rescuing American Citizen Held Hostage In Niger

US Special Operations Forces, along with Navy's elite SEAL Team Six, have rescued an American citizen, who was held hostage in the northwest African country of Niger, in a raid. The abduction of 27-year-old Philip Walton occurred in the Nigerien village of Massalata, less than five miles from the Nigerian border, on Oct. 26. US President Donald Trump hailed the special forces of the US Army for succeeding in the rescue mission. The American citizen’s abduction report was confirmed by the Nigerien Ministry and a close Defense source to the US’ ABC. US Secretary of state Mike Pompeo called the military’s rescue “outstanding”.

Big win for our very elite U.S. Special Forces today. Details to follow! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2020

According to ABC’s sources, the American citizen wasn’t employed with any of the US government institutions or any other organization with ties to the United States. Meanwhile, Niger has been the center of the US military activities in Western Africa for targeting terrorist organizations linked to ISIS and Al Qaeda. Terrorists linked with Islamic State had killed at least four US military personnel and four Nigerien defense forces troops in the Greater Sahara in 2017 as they attempted to capture the group’s leader Doundou Chefou.

The American national was held hostage from 200 miles east of the country's capital Niamey by six gunmen that were armed with AK-47-type assault rifles and demanded ransom from the American National that offered $35 and $40 in Nigerien francs.

Outstanding work by the U.S. military today in freeing a U.S. citizen taken hostage in Niger and reuniting him with his family. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) October 31, 2020

Dept. of state hails military's courage

In an official release to the press, the US department of state said “United States is committed to the safe return of all US citizens taken captive. We delivered on that commitment late last night in Nigeria, where some of our bravest and most skilled warriors rescued a US citizen after a group of armed men took him hostage across the border in Niger.” Further, it added, “Thanks to the extraordinary courage and capabilities of our military, the support of our intelligence professionals, and our diplomatic efforts, the hostage will be reunited with his family. We will never abandon any American taken hostage.”

