US, Chinese Military Hold Talks On Crisis Communication To Reduce Risk To Forces

Amid heightened Sino-US tensions, the military chiefs of China and the United States held talks on crisis communication via video teleconference on October 28-29. The meeting came at a time when US Secretary Mike Pompeo and Defense Secretary Mark Esper were on Asia tour to counterbalance China’s growing influence in the region.

Pentagon said that the first Crisis Communications Working Group was convened to discuss concepts of crisis communications, crisis prevention, and crisis management. It stated that the meeting provided an opportunity to build mutual understanding between the US military and the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) on principles to prevent and manage crisis and reduce risk to forces.

“The two sides agreed on the importance of establishing mechanisms for timely communication during a crisis, as well as the need to maintain regular communication channels to prevent crisis and conduct post-crisis assessment,” said the Department of Defense in a statement.

US denies planning drone attack

Chinese defence ministry spokesperson Wu Qian said that the United States has denied a media report of planning to attack Chinese islands and reefs in the South China Sea using an MQ-9 drone, at a time when US elections are not looking favourable for President Donald Trump. Wu said that Esper has clarified through military and diplomatic channels that the US has “no intention of creating a military crisis” with the Chinese.

“It is hoped that the US and China will meet halfway, strengthen communication, manage risks, increase mutual trust, prevent misjudgments, and push China-US relations back to the right track of coordination, cooperation, and stability,” Wu told a press conference.

In recent months, China and the United States have increased their military activities near Taiwan which the later calls “ordinary mission”. The strait has been witnessing regular US sailings since Washington has emerged as a strong supporter of Taiwan’s inclusion on international platforms. Earlier in October, the US Pacific Fleet announced that USS Barry, an Arleigh-Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, conducted a “routine” transit “in accordance with international law”, enraging China.

