Donald Trump Hints At Running For US President, Says 'I Will Probably Have To Do It Again'

Former US President Donald Trump has hinted at his readiness to participate in the upcoming US presidential election in 2024. Reiterating his claims that the 2020 presidential elections were “rigged and stolen”, Trump addressed a rally of his supporters in Texas.

Addressing the crowd of his supporters in Texas, Trump said, “I ran twice, I won twice. And I did much better the second time than I did the first. Getting million more votes in 2020 than I got in 2016,” while stating that he got “more votes than any sitting president in the history of our country by far.”

The former US President stated further, “Now, in order to make our country successful and glorious again, I will probably have to do it again.”

Trump’s remarks in the backdrop of a subpoena for Capitol riots

The ex-president's remarks hinting at a presidential run for 2024 came just a day after the January 6 House Select Committee issued a subpoena to Donald Trump for his alleged involvement in the Capitol riots.

Trump has been instructed to appear for a deposition on November 14. The option of appearing either in person or via a video link has been given to the former US President, in order to provide records regarding his actions on the day of the riot. On January 6, 2021, a mob entered the Capitol building in a bid to stop Congress from certifying the 2020 election results.

The congressional panel investigating the Capitol riot issued a legal summon ordering Donald Trump to testify to the lawmakers, reported BBC.

Meanwhile, Trump has lambasted the inquiry as a plot designed to distract voters from the "disaster" of governance by the democrats with US midterm elections looming next month.

However, the ex-president has until 4 November to provide documents to the house committee investigating the January 6 riots and must appear for deposition testimony on or about 14 November. If he refuses to testify to Congress or hand over the requested material, the committee could refer the matter to the US Department of Justice. The move could potentially trigger criminal proceedings against the Republican leader.