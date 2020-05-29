Donald Trump 'feeling Absolutely Great' After Taking HCQ: White House

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany on May 28 said that Donald Trump will take hydroxychloroquine again if he thought he was exposed to the coronavirus. McEnany was answering a question from a reporter who asked that Donald Trump has completed his two weeks of hydroxychloroquine and how does he feel, to which she said, "I went to him just before coming out here and I asked him that. And he said, quote, he’s 'feeling perfect.' Quote, he’s 'feeling absolutely great' after taking this regimen."

The hydroxychloroquine controversy sparked after last week the US President revealed that he was taking the anti-malarial drug every day along with zinc as a preventive measure. However, health experts from around the world have suggested otherwise as they believe that there is not enough evidence to prove that the drug is effective in treating coronavirus patients. It seems that despite facing backlash, Donald Trump has for now reportedly stopped taking the drug after completing a two-week therapy of the self-prescribed regimen.

Kayleigh McEnany also tried defending Trump's decision to take the drug as she pointed out some of the instances where healthcare workers themselves are taking the drug. "And I also would point, folks, there’s a very, very well done piece. It’s very thorough with a lot of medical experts laying out about prophylaxis use of hydroxychloroquine by Tina Hesman Saey at ScienceNews.org. It’s very well done. She talks about the nearly 200 clinical trials around the world, including 28 involving healthcare workers. In fact, at Henry Ford Hospital in Michigan, 3,000 healthcare workers are taking it as part of a trial," McEnany said.

Donald Trump refuses to wear face mask

Donald Trump has also faced a lot of criticism for often appearing in public without a proper face covering. When last week, President Trump visited Ford's Michigan factory, he supposedly wore a face mask after Bill Ford insisted he does so. But later in the day when he appeared in front of the media and was asked about why isn't he wearing a mask when everyone around him is doing so, he said, he didn't want to give the press the pleasure of seeing him with a mask on.

(Image Credit: AP)

