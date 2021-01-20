Donald Trump Issues 73 Pardons In Final Hours In The Office: Here's The Full List

In his final acts in the President’s office, Donald Trump has officially pardoned 73 people including his former senior advisor Steve Bannon, Lil Wayne amongst others. Contrary to what many speculated, the 74 year old did not pardon himself or his family or even his former ally Rudy Giuliani. However, experts have pointed out to the grey area in the US constitution which allows the President to offer “secret” pardons without notifying the congress or the public.

Steve Bannon

Bannon was charged in 2020 with swindling Trump supporters over an effort to raise private funds to build the president’s wall on the US-Mexico border. He has pleaded not guilty. The 67-year-old had served as Trump’s key advisor in 2016 presidential run. However, in 2017 he had left the Republican’ side only to get back to Trump later in 2020. According to reports, White House Officials had warned Trump against issuing him clemency.

Read: UN Criticises Donald Trump's Pardon To Blackwater Guards, Terms It 'affront To Justice'

Others issued clemency

Amongst those issued clemency were rapper Lil Wayne and Kodak Black, both of whom were prosecuted on federal weapons offences. Another important figure in the list was Elliott Broidy, a former fundraiser for Trump who has admitted illegally lobbying the US government to drop its inquiry into the Malaysia 1MDB corruption scandal and to deport an exiled Chinese billionaire. In addendum,Jared Kushner’s friend Ken Kurson, Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick, Anthony Levandowski, Sholam Weiss and others also benefited from the act of clemency.

Read: Joe Exotic Renews Request For Pardon To Attend His Father's Funeral In Oklahoma

The full list:

Todd Boulanger

Abel Holtz

Rick Renzi

Kenneth Kurson

Casey Urlacher

Carl Andrews Boggs

Dr. Scott Harkonen

Johnny D. Phillips, Jr

Dr. Mahmoud Reza Banki

James E. Johnson, Jr

Tommaso Buti

Glen Moss

Aviem Sella

John Nystrom

Scott Conor Crosby

Lynn Barney

Joshua J. Smith

Amy Povah

Dr. Frederick Nahas

David Tamman

Dr. Faustino Bernadett

Paul Erickson

Gregory Jorgensen, Deborah Jorgensen, Martin Jorgensen (posthumous)

Todd Farha, Thaddeus Bereday, William Kale, Paul Behrens, Peter Clay

Patrick Lee Swisher

Robert Sherrill

Dr. Robert S. Corkern

David Lamar Clanton

George Gilmore

Desiree Perez

Robert “Bob” Zangrillo

Hillel Nahmad

Brian McSwain

John Duncan Fordham

William “Ed” Henry

Randall “Duke” Cunningham – conditional pardon

Stephen Odzer

Steven Benjamin Floyd

Joey Hancock

David E. Miller

James Austin Hayes

Drew Brownstein

Robert Bowker

Amir Khan

David Rowland

Jessica Frease

Robert Cannon “Robin” Hayes

Thomas Kenton “Ken” Ford

Michael Liberty

Greg Reyes

Ferrell Damon Scott

Jerry Donnell Walden

Jeffrey Alan Conway

Benedict Olberding

Syrita Steib-Martin

Michael Ashley

Lou Hobbs

Matthew Antoine Canady

Mario Claiborne

Rodney Nakia Gibson

Tom Leroy Whitehurst

Monstsho Eugene Vernon

Luis Fernando Sicard

DeWayne Phelps

Isaac Nelson

Traie Tavares Kelly

Javier Gonzales

Douglas Jemal

Eric Wesley Patton

Robert William Cawthon

Hal Knudson Mergler

Gary Evan Hendler

John Harold Wall

Steven Samuel Grantham

Clarence Olin Freeman

Fred Keith Alford

John Knock

Kenneth Charles Fragoso

Luis Gonzalez

Anthony DeJohn

Corvain Cooper

Way Quoe Long

Michael Pelletier

Craig Cesal

Darrell Frazier

Lavonne Roach

Blanca Virgen –

Robert Francis

Brian Simmons

Derrick Smith

Jaime A. Davidson

Raymond Hersman

David Barren

James Romans

Jonathon Braun

Michael Harris

Kyle Kimoto

Chalana McFarland

Eliyahu Weinstein

John Estin Davis

Alex Adjmi

Noah Kleinman

Tena Logan

MaryAnne Locke

Jawad A. Musa

Adriana Shayota

April Coots

Caroline Yeats

Jodi Lynn Richter

Kristina Bohnenkamp

Mary Roberts

Cassandra Ann Kasowski

Lerna Lea Paulson

Ann Butler

Sydney Navarro

Tara Perry

Jon Harder

Chris Young

Adrianne Miller

Fred “Dave” Clark

William Walters

James Brian Cruz

Salomon Melgen

Read: Trump Expected To Pardon Former Strategist Bannon

Read: Long Shot? Capitol Rioters Hold Out Hope For A Trump Pardon