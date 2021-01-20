Donald Trump Issues 73 Pardons In Final Hours In The Office: Here's The Full List

Quick links:
In his final acts in the President’s office, Donald Trump has officially pardoned 73 people including his former senior advisor Steve Bannon, Lil Wayne amongst others. Contrary to what many speculated, the 74 year old did not pardon himself or his family or even his former ally Rudy Giuliani. However, experts have pointed out to the grey area in the US constitution which allows the President to offer “secret” pardons without notifying the congress or the public.
Bannon was charged in 2020 with swindling Trump supporters over an effort to raise private funds to build the president’s wall on the US-Mexico border. He has pleaded not guilty. The 67-year-old had served as Trump’s key advisor in 2016 presidential run. However, in 2017 he had left the Republican’ side only to get back to Trump later in 2020. According to reports, White House Officials had warned Trump against issuing him clemency.
Read: UN Criticises Donald Trump's Pardon To Blackwater Guards, Terms It 'affront To Justice'
Amongst those issued clemency were rapper Lil Wayne and Kodak Black, both of whom were prosecuted on federal weapons offences. Another important figure in the list was Elliott Broidy, a former fundraiser for Trump who has admitted illegally lobbying the US government to drop its inquiry into the Malaysia 1MDB corruption scandal and to deport an exiled Chinese billionaire. In addendum,Jared Kushner’s friend Ken Kurson, Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick, Anthony Levandowski, Sholam Weiss and others also benefited from the act of clemency.
Read: Joe Exotic Renews Request For Pardon To Attend His Father's Funeral In Oklahoma
Todd Boulanger
Abel Holtz
Rick Renzi
Kenneth Kurson
Casey Urlacher
Carl Andrews Boggs
Dr. Scott Harkonen
Johnny D. Phillips, Jr
Dr. Mahmoud Reza Banki
James E. Johnson, Jr
Tommaso Buti
Glen Moss
Aviem Sella
John Nystrom
Scott Conor Crosby
Lynn Barney
Joshua J. Smith
Amy Povah
Dr. Frederick Nahas
David Tamman
Dr. Faustino Bernadett
Paul Erickson
Gregory Jorgensen, Deborah Jorgensen, Martin Jorgensen (posthumous)
Todd Farha, Thaddeus Bereday, William Kale, Paul Behrens, Peter Clay
Patrick Lee Swisher
Robert Sherrill
Dr. Robert S. Corkern
David Lamar Clanton
George Gilmore
Desiree Perez
Robert “Bob” Zangrillo
Hillel Nahmad
Brian McSwain
John Duncan Fordham
William “Ed” Henry
Randall “Duke” Cunningham – conditional pardon
Stephen Odzer
Steven Benjamin Floyd
Joey Hancock
David E. Miller
James Austin Hayes
Drew Brownstein
Robert Bowker
Amir Khan
David Rowland
Jessica Frease
Robert Cannon “Robin” Hayes
Thomas Kenton “Ken” Ford
Michael Liberty
Greg Reyes
Ferrell Damon Scott
Jerry Donnell Walden
Jeffrey Alan Conway
Benedict Olberding
Syrita Steib-Martin
Michael Ashley
Lou Hobbs
Matthew Antoine Canady
Mario Claiborne
Rodney Nakia Gibson
Tom Leroy Whitehurst
Monstsho Eugene Vernon
Luis Fernando Sicard
DeWayne Phelps
Isaac Nelson
Traie Tavares Kelly
Javier Gonzales
Douglas Jemal
Eric Wesley Patton
Robert William Cawthon
Hal Knudson Mergler
Gary Evan Hendler
John Harold Wall
Steven Samuel Grantham
Clarence Olin Freeman
Fred Keith Alford
John Knock
Kenneth Charles Fragoso
Luis Gonzalez
Anthony DeJohn
Corvain Cooper
Way Quoe Long
Michael Pelletier
Craig Cesal
Darrell Frazier
Lavonne Roach
Blanca Virgen –
Robert Francis
Brian Simmons
Derrick Smith
Jaime A. Davidson
Raymond Hersman
David Barren
James Romans
Jonathon Braun
Michael Harris
Kyle Kimoto
Chalana McFarland
Eliyahu Weinstein
John Estin Davis
Alex Adjmi
Noah Kleinman
Tena Logan
MaryAnne Locke
Jawad A. Musa
Adriana Shayota
April Coots
Caroline Yeats
Jodi Lynn Richter
Kristina Bohnenkamp
Mary Roberts
Cassandra Ann Kasowski
Lerna Lea Paulson
Ann Butler
Sydney Navarro
Tara Perry
Jon Harder
Chris Young
Adrianne Miller
Fred “Dave” Clark
William Walters
James Brian Cruz
Salomon Melgen
Read: Trump Expected To Pardon Former Strategist Bannon
Read: Long Shot? Capitol Rioters Hold Out Hope For A Trump Pardon