Donald Trump, Joe Biden Campaigns Use COVID-19 To Shape Course Of Presidential Election

The campaigns of US President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden for the upcoming presidential elections have started to use coronavirus pandemic to shape results. Trump has been facing criticism for his handling of coronavirus outbreak in the United States which has claimed over 130,000 lives so far.

Republican campaigners are now trying to re-shape their leader’s COVID-19 response by projecting economic recovery and blaming China for the health disaster. The Washington Post quoted a former administration official saying the White House officials believe that people will learn to accept tens of thousands of new cases a day and will move on from the rising death toll.

According to media reports, some Republican Senators and close aides of the US President have urged Trump to focus on the administration’s success on raising testing capacity to 500,000 a day and preventing ventilator shortage. Trump has been frequently highlighting the COVID-19 testing and blaming China of the global outbreak.

'Trump has no plan'

However, Biden has sharpened his attack against Trump over coronavirus response as the US has reported almost 3 million COVID-19 cases, over one-fourth of cases worldwide. Biden campaign advisor Ariana Berengaut told the Post that the Democratic leader has been laser-focused on the rising risk to the American people presented by this pandemic. The plan is to pitch Biden’s leadership against Trump’s as the latter has absolutely no plan for the future.

Biden has been assertive about the need for a leadership that can unite people and bring them together, saying the incumbent president has nothing to offer. He has been aggressive on social media, accusing Trump of doubling down on his efforts to rip health insurance and protections away from millions.

Donald Trump wants to declare this health crisis over and unemployment solved so that he can get back to his campaign rallies. But he’s wrong — on both fronts.



We need a president who will actually do the work needed to get us through these crises. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 5, 2020

